35 Clever TikTok Captions That'll Make Your Friends Drop Everything & Watch

Whether you're snuggled up in bed or hanging out at a coffee shop with your bestie, you probably find yourself watching TikTok video after TikTok video. It's so easy to get lost in the awesome videos, and after a while, it may inspire you to create some fun content yourself. The first step is deciding what kind of TikTok video you want to post. Then comes the editing and choosing your music. The final — and maybe the hardest — step of all is thinking of clever TikTok captions.

When you have a really cool video to share, you don't want to flub it all up with a caption that isn't note-worthy. You also don't want to overthink it too much. Some of the best captions are sweet and to the point.

Go with something that perfectly describes your creation in a witty way, an inspiring quote, or a caption that'll simply make your friends laugh out loud. If you're still debating what to post, use any of these 35 clever TikTok captions that can easily be plugged into any video. Once you've posted, you can get right back to watching all the dance vids, memes, and challenges your heart desires as your likes start rolling in.

Shutterstock

1. "They said it was a challenge, but I guess they were lying."

2. "Just dance." — Lady Gaga, "Just Dance"

3. "Positive mind. Positive vibes. Positive life."

4. "What, like it's hard?" — Legally Blonde

5. "This is what the life of the party looks like."

6. "I'm not even going to tell you how long this took to make."

7. "Monkey see, monkey do." — Proverb

8. "Getting lost in what I love."

9. "Dance like no one's watching."

10. "So, you wanna make a TikTok?"

11. "This is what we do when we're bored."

12. "The party don't start till I walk in." — Kesha, "TiK ToK"

13. "I say dance for me, dance for me, dance for me, oh, oh, oh." — Tones and I, "Dance Monkey"

14. "Just trying to be a little more me."

15. "Them: So, what did you do today? Me: ..."

16. "Felt cute. Might TikTok later."

17. "Boss: Why were you late for work? Me: I was making a TikTok."

Shutterstock

18. "I'm creating a life I love."

19. "Life is like riding a bicycle. You gotta keep moving. If you don't, you'll fall over."

20. "Dancing through life." — Wicked

21. "To TikTok, or not to TikTok? That is the question."

22. "Warning: This is what happens when my favorite song comes on."

23. "I would say my day was pretty productive."

24. "Monday is for TikTok... also Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday."

25. "You got to do it with a passion, or not at all."

26. "Why be moody when you can shake your booty?"

27. "I hope one day kids will read about TikTok in their history books."

28. "This was before my first coffee of the day. Can you believe?"

29. "I just wanted to make you stop and stare."

30. "I don't want to look back and think, 'I could have posted that on TikTok.'"

31. "If you smiled at all, you have to like it. Those are the rules."

32. "I never miss a chance to dance."

33. "Your challenge has been accepted."

34. "If you stumble, just tell everyone you learned a new dance on TikTok."

35. "If I told you this was shot in one take, would you believe me?"