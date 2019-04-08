37 Cute Sunset Captions For Couples, Because You'll Always Be Chasing The Sun

If you've seen Grease, 500 Days of Summer, or The Last Song, chances are, you believe in summer love and all of the magic that might come your way in the few months when the sun stays out the longest. Maybe you have a summer fling, or you're celebrating another sweet summer with your longtime boo, but this season brings out a little something special in every relationship. You'll have your fair share of beach days and nights cuddled up on the porch swing, but by far, the best part about spending summer with an SO is all the beautiful sunsets you'll see together. There will definitely be more than a few, so you'll need cute sunset captions for couples to go along with your pics.

Sunsets are wonderful when you see them on your own, but they're even more special when you have someone you love by your side to take in the breathtaking sight with. The sky transitions into a cotton candy pink color, and the glare of golden hour gives you the best lighting for a candid selfie. In my opinion, there really are few things better than getting to share that brief moment with your bae, but the best part is that once it's over, you know that another one is coming the next day.

Take this summer to really soak up the sun(set), enjoy your time with each other, and not let the little moments of magic pass you by.

1. "It was sunsets that taught me that beauty sometimes only lasts for a couple of moments, and it was sunrises that showed me that all it takes is patience to experience it all over again." — a.j. lawless

2. "It's little moments like these that make me believe in miracles."

3. "Those summer nights, though."

4. "Hashtag sunset."

5. "It is almost impossible to watch a sunset and not dream." — Bern Williams

6. "Nothing is better than this moment with you."

7. "Appreciate small moments of happiness, for they are so important."

8. "As long as he/she enjoys long walks at sunset, then he's/she's worth keeping around."

9. "I like people who get excited about the change of seasons, the sound of the ocean, watching a sunset, the smell of rain, and starry nights." — Brooke Hampton

10. "Girls just wanna have sunsets."

11. "That was her magic — she could still see the sunset, even on those darkest days." — Atticus

12. "I believe in the magic of watching a sunset with a loved one."

13. "Sunsets are proof that endings can often be beautiful too." — Beau Taplin

14. "Dear, sunsets. We think about you all the time."

15. "Meet me where the sky touches the sea." — Jennifer Donnelly

16. "Starry eyes and candy-colored skies."

17. "Because when you stop and look around, this life is pretty amazing." — Dr. Seuss

18. "Paradise is anywhere the sky looks pretty."

19. "I never met a sunset I didn't like."

20. "We are seekers of everyday magic."

21. "There's a sunrise and a sunset every single day, and they're absolutely free. Don't miss so many of them." — Jo Walton

22. "Watch more sunsets than Netflix."

23. "Her heart was made of liquid sunsets." — Virginia Woolf

24. "Sunsets are prettier whenever I'm with you."

25. "Nothing can dim the light which shines from within." — Maya Angelou

26. "Some moments are made of gold and sunsets."

27. "We can always be chasing the sun." — Sara Bareilles, "Chasing The Sun"

28. "The only kind of sunsets that I don't like are the ones that I missed."

29. "There's too many things I haven't done yet. There's too many sunsets I haven't seen." — Sara Bareilles, "Many the Miles"

30. "Sunsets and my soulmate."

31. "Take me where the sky lights up in the colors of a fiery sunset."

32. "I love you to the sunset and back."

33. "When someone asks me what my favorite colors is, I should just say, 'sunset.'"

34. "Every one of a hundred thousand cities around the world had its own special sunset and it was worth going there, just once, if only to see the sun go down." — Ryu Murakami

35. "Let's spend all of our sunsets together."

36. "All I ever wanted was to dream another sunset with you." — Mayday Parade, "Jamie All Over"

37. "Someday, you will find the one who will watch every sunrise with you until the sunset of your life."