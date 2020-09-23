The end of summer is always a little bittersweet. Sure, there's plenty to look forward to in the fall, but there's something magical about the end of summertime. It's a time for being with friends, warm nights full of possibility, and, of course, summer romances that feel like they’ll go on forever. But the impending arrival of fall is a reminder that time's fleeting and, for some folks, the same is true for those summertime romantic connections. That's especially true if the person you've been dating is one of the zodiac signs most likely to break up with their summer love when the season comes to a close.

In some cases, these signs tend to prefer shorter-term connections. They live in the moment and, when the moment passes, it's time to move on and start a new chapter. For others, it's about how their lives and priorities change when summer ends and it's time to get back to real life, one that might not really fit with the carefree style of summer love. So, if one of these signs catches your eye (and heart) this summer, it's worth watching for signs that your time together, like the season itself, is coming to their natural conclusion so you aren't caught off guard.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

It's so easy to get swept off your feet by a summer romance with Gemini. They have an innate gift for making you feel like you're the only person in the world because, when you have their attention, you might as well be. Gemini's endlessly curious, so when you're talking with them, you have their full attention — and that can be very intoxicating. They're ruled by Mercury, the planet associated with communication, so they have a way with words and the kind of wit that makes you feel like you could stay up all night talking with them about, well, anything. While their focus is intense, it can also be fleeting. Gemini's an air sign that goes where their curiosity takes them, so when the season ends it's not uncommon for them to be ready to seek out new adventures and experiences. Your romance may be short with Gemini, but it's also very sweet.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Summer romances were made for Sagittarius. This free spirit's an optimist and lover of life. They live in the moment and want to soak up every bit of life experience they can in order to broaden their mind. They're magnetic and have no trouble attracting admirers and lovers. They're warm, funny, and thrilling to be around, as they gently push the boundaries and invite you to just let go and be present in the moment. They're the human embodiment of summer themselves. But they're also famously fickle and fall in and out of infatuation at a moment's notice. But by the time the leaves begin to fall, chances are Sagittarius is already halfway out the door.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

Unlike Gemini and Sagittarius, Capricorn's summer romances end not because they're ready to move on or are seeking a new adventure, but because practicalities get in the way. As the seasons change from summer to fall, Capricorn’s priorities shift as well. During the summer they can let themselves go a little bit and be more in the moment, but with the return of school or just with the mental shift going into the end of the year, driven and practical Capricorn snaps back into real-life mode. That sometimes means their focus also shifts away from romantic relationships. It won’t be easy for Capricorn to let those connections go, but any relationship is going to have to be a fit for their life and ambitions. If that isn't the case with their summer connections, they have to end things.

While breaking up with someone rarely feels good, some love is with you for life while others are destined to be with you for a season. If your latest romance falls into the latter category, don't worry, because cuffing season is right around the corner.