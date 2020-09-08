Fall is almost upon us, and with it comes the sweet taste of pumpkin spice lattes, the turning of the leaves, and, for some, the ending of their summer romances. (Don't worry, cuffing season is right around the corner.) Hopefully that breakup happens mutually and amicably. However, for the zodiac signs most likely to ghost their summer love it might seem like they just got swept away on a fall breeze instead. No question that kind of breakup is a massive bummer, but if you're familiar with these signs their vanishing act shouldn't come as too much of a shock.

Whether it's because they don't like the awkwardness of a breakup, or they simply move on without really considering how that may affect the other person, these are signs who just prefer a clean, silent break. They go where their heart takes them and have a tendency to stick around for a good time, not a long time, in general. And with the turning of the season, it's not a big surprise for them to turn over a new romantic leaf as well. In other words, if you happen to be dating one of these signs this summer, be on the lookout for signals of an impending disappearing act.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

One of Gemini’s greatest strengths is their intellectual curiosity. They're drawn to people who intrigue them, who can match pace with them on a mental level, and who keep them on their toes. When you've caught the interest of Gemini, it can feel like the rest of the world retreats and it's just the two of you. And they're such charmers, it's easy to get swept up in their brand of romance. However, the downside to a Gemini romance is that once the excitement wanes, they tend to lose interest just as quickly, or their attention is drawn to something new. The changes in seasons often leave Gemini looking to freshen things up and explore new things. Just like that, this air sign blows out of your life, frequently in a ghostly fashion.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

blackCAT/E+/Getty Images

Libra's a lover thanks to their connection to Venus, so they want nothing more than to be paired up. They're always seeking a partner who creates balance and symmetry in their lives. There's something especially romantic about summer to Libra, who appreciates the beauty of warm weather and cozy summer nights. And, of course, they want someone to share that all with. But with the approach of fall, and as real-life sets back in, Libra sometimes realizes that the romance they had in summer wasn’t built to last. When that happens, Libra will do just about anything to avoid the uncomfortable confrontation of a proper breakup. Rather than deal with it head-on, Libra opts to go ghost. They feel guilty about it, just not quite enough to confront the issue in person.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Sagittarius is the ultimate free spirit of the zodiac, possessing an innate optimism and passion for life. If a summer romance was a person, it would be Sagittarius: warm, exciting, romantic, and exquisitely temporary. Regardless of the time of year, Sagittarius tends to fall in and out of short-term connections. They value their freedom and like to come and go as they please. When they do go, it's usually very quickly with little to no warning. It's not that Sagittarius is intentionally malicious or cruel; just as there's no stopping the seasons from changing, there's no way of keeping a Sagittarius who's ready to move on from breezing out the door.

There are plenty of reasons to love and look forward to fall, even if it does mean the bittersweet end to the summer and its romances. Just keep in mind that if you're dating one of these signs, Halloween isn't the only reason you might see a ghost this time of year.