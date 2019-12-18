22 Baby Yoda Captions For Your Memes & Otherworldly Selfies

If you've been scrolling through social media over the past few weeks, then you've likely seen a myriad of Baby Yoda memes. The green alien from a galaxy far, far away is the Internet's latest, and cutest, craze. Naturally, you need some Baby Yoda captions for when you make your own memes or post a selfie that's out of this world.

Before you take down some adorable phrases and quotes for your posts, though, let's recap. Because, you might be seeing this tiny creature and his gigantic ears sipping warms cups of tea all over your feeds, but have zero clue as to who he actually is. Essentially, Baby Yoda is thought to be the younger (Well, he's 50-years-old.) version of the Yoda you've come to know and love from the Star Wars franchise. He's one of many stars in the show The Mandalorian on Disney+, where he's called "The Child."

In the show, he gets into mischief when he can and causes an adorable fuss for Mando, like turning switches on that are supposed to be off in the spacecraft. On the Internet, the world fawns over his puppy-like eyes, and the way he adoringly looks up at the planet around him or walks around in a blanket-like coat.

Some people may feel like they can relate to Baby Yoda and the hilarious way he navigates his world, despite the fact that he's a different species from a different time and planet. Enter, all the memes and your need for Baby Yoda captions for your posts and out-of-this-world selfies. Here are 22 that'll do the trick.

Lucasfilm

1. "Baby Yoda. That's it. That's the post."

2. "Another day. Another Baby Yoda meme."

3. "May the Baby Yoda memes be with you."

4. "The cuteness is strong with this one."

5. "Don't tell Baby Yoda, but I like my coffee on the dark side."

6. "Truly adorable Baby Yoda is."

7. "Meet me in a galaxy far, far away."

8. "Do, or do not. There is no try." — Yoda, The Empire Strikes Back

9. "Where can I get my very own Baby Yoda? Let me know."

10. "From now on, I only want to sip tea with Baby Yoda."

11. "Channeling my inner Baby Yoda. How about you?"

12. "Judge me by my size, do you?" — Yoda, The Empire Strikes Back

13. "Life is scary. Find your Mando."

14. "Post more Baby Yoda memes, I will."

15. "So little and so loved."

16. "Cuteness overload."

17. "Baby Yoda memes are my jam."

18. "What do you think Baby Yoda's star sign is? Comment below."

Lucasfilm

19. "All those stars, and I'm looking at Baby Yoda."

20. "Peace out. Going to hang out with Baby Yoda."

21. "You are my favorite non-human."

22. "Happy lil' Baby Yoda."

Now that you have your captions, go out into the Internet world and get creative. Come up with your own memes and post your otherworldly selfies. (Oh, and let's protect Baby Yoda at all costs, OK?)