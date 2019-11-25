20 Memes About Baby Yoda That Will Make Your Whole Damn Day

The Mandalorian is the show that defines the Disney+ brand to a tee. It's not a great prestige political drama on par with Game of Thrones; it's not a fight-and-gore fest of a cartoon series like The Walking Dead. It's not a show viewers binge in a single weekend and forget about by next Wednesday like Netflix fare. Nor does it have any Skywalkers in it, like the Lucasfilm big-screen counterparts. It's just a cute show about a Mando and his Baby Yoda. And audiences are eating it up if these memes about Baby Yoda are any indication. Warning: Minor Spoilers for The Mandalorian follow.

Fine, it was a tiny, adorable spoiler, to be pedantic, but that's not the point. The fact is, Baby Yoda has taken over The Mandalorian series, stealing every scene they're in.

In fact, Baby Yoda proved so popular that Disney couldn't pull them from the internet, despite the legalities of using the character. Giphy tried it, and the resulting wave of Baby Yoda content that fans posted in response was so massive the gifs were reinstated only a few days later.

Such is the power of Baby Yoda.

Baby Yoda is the instant hit that is helping drive Disney+ forward. Considering how popular the character is (and the massive merch drive), fans shouldn't be surprised if a cartoon image of Baby Yoda becomes the platform's mascot by 2021.

After all, by Chapter 2, Baby Yoda has won everyone's heart, and by Chapter 3, they had won Mondo's heart too. Marketing is sure to follow.

Baby Yoda is also versatile. They work for every kind of application, from political jokes to Brand Sponsored tweets.

But mostly, the fun is in referencing other memes with Baby Yoda.

And naturally, Baby Yoda also has their own Twitter account now. Not only do they meme themselves, but they also dispense sage Yoda-like wisdom. Natch.

The Mandalorian airs weekly on Disney+.