Another holiday season means another round of Starbucks stans wishing and hoping for a certain drink to return to the menu. Starbucks announced its holiday offerings on Nov. 2, and there aren’t any new drinks for 2022 — but there are plenty of classics. That might seem promising for fans of the Gingerbread Latte, which has been missing from the menu for the last three years, but it might be time to give up hope. Wondering if Starbucks’ Gingerbread Latte is back for 2022? Unfortunately, it’s more of the same, and the beloved holiday latte is still just a memory.

Starbucks’ red cup season officially kicks off in stores on Nov. 3, but if the holidays aren’t complete for you without a Gingerbread Latte, you may need to find a new favorite. Lovers of the latte first noticed the drink had been nixed from the menu in 2019, and though it was available in some countries in 2020, U.S.-based Starbucks fans were excluded from partaking in the cheerful sip for a second year. The 2021 return of the holiday menu didn’t bring the drink back, and now, 2022 marks the fourth year in a row without the Gingerbread Latte at Starbucks. Yup, it looks like whatever your new go-to holiday drink has become in its stead will have to do, because the Gingerbread Latte won’t be making a comeback. Before you get too bummed, you may be interested in some other offerings from the chain.

If you want a gingerbread fix in store, there are plenty of ways to hack the Starbucks menu to score a sip similar to the Gingerbread Latte, like switching up your syrups or adding in some flavored sweet cream. And while you won’t be able to ask for it by name, don’t be afraid to get creative when ordering a dupe.

If you need your gingerbread-flavored coffee to actually have gingerbread in it, you can also recreate the taste of the fan-favorite sip with Starbucks’ Gingerbread-Flavored Ground Coffee and K-Cups, which feature notes of freshly baked gingerbread, cinnamon, and clove packed in a delicious medium roast. There’s no gingerbread-flavored whipped cream or syrup like in the OG Gingerbread Latte, but it’s better than no gingerbread at all.

Don’t let the lack of gingerbread-flavored options in the cafes keep you away from making your daily Starbucks runs this season, because you can still get your hands on the other returning faves, including the Irish Cream Cold Brew, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and Peppermint Mocha. And if you’re searching for a latte sip to replace your Gingerbread go-to, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from because the nondairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte, and Chestnut Praline Latte are all back for another year, too.

Starbucks’ holiday menu is usually available through early January, so make sure to snag your favorite sip (besides the Gingerbread Latte, of course) if you plan on celebrating the season with a red cup in hand.