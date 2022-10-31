You might not be able to order a gingerbread latte by name at Starbucks on your holiday coffee runs, but that doesn’t mean your season has to be gingerbread-less. The coffee giant is bringing the holiday flavor to you in an all-new Gingerbread Flavored Ground Coffee in its at-home lineup, which means you won’t have to miss the beloved holiday bev too much. Plus, Starbucks’ Gingerbread K-Cups are back, too, so no matter which way you prepare, your cuppa is sure to be just as cheery as the store’s festive red cups.

Starbucks kick-started the holiday season on Oct. 18 with a lineup of returning at-home seasonal faves, like the Peppermint Mocha K-Cups and the Holiday Blend. But what will pique Starbucks loyalists’ interest is the new Gingerbread Flavored Ground Coffee that’ll (hopefully) fill the Gingerbread Latte-shaped hole in your heart. If the name rings a bell, it’s because the flavor isn’t entirely new — Starbucks’ Gingerbread Flavored Coffee originally launched in K-Cup form in 2021. If you didn’t have a Keurig, though, you couldn’t get in on the fun. Since it looks like Starbucks’ Gingerbread Latte will be left off the holiday menu for the fourth year in a row, the the new gingerbread ground coffee will be available in a package for whenever your holiday cravings hit.

Starbucks’ At-Home Gingerbread Coffee

Made with the same “sweet and delicately spiced” ingredients and notes of freshly baked gingerbread, cinnamon, and clove, the medium roast Gingerbread Flavored Ground Coffee and K-Cups are available now wherever you get your groceries, as well as online retailers like Target, Walmart, Amazon, and more. You can find the new ground coffee option in an 11-ounce bag or 17-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $11.99 and $15.49, respectively.

Or, if you prefer the OG K-Cups, you can grab a 10-pack for around $11.99 or a 22-pack for $22.99.

Of course, you’ll need to do a little work to really replicate the total gingerbread latte vibe, but if you froth up some milk and maybe add a dash of cinnamon on top, you could come close.

Starbucks’ At-Home Holiday Coffee 2022

As for the rest of the returning faves, you’ll also be able to get your hands on Starbucks’ Peppermint Mocha Flavored Ground Coffee and K-Cups, ready-to-drink Iced Espresso Peppermint Mocha, and classic Holiday Blend. It’s been a while since these brews have been in your coffee rotation, so here’s a quick refresher on the flavors before you toss them in your coffee maker.

The Peppermint Mocha Flavored Ground Coffee and K-Cups’ sweet, rich blend of chocolate and peppermint will make you wish the holidays were a year-round event. But since the only come around once a year, you can get your ground coffee in a 11-ounce bag for around $11.99, or a 17-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $15.49.

The Peppermint Mocha Flavored K-Cups, on the other hand, are available in a 10-pack for $11.99 or a 22-pack for $22.99.

Meanwhile, the Iced Espresso Peppermint Mocha combines Starbucks’ signature espresso with milk, peppermint, and chocolate, and is ready to go when you are. The espresso sip is available in a 14-ounce bottle for a suggested retail price of $2.93.

Lastly, the Holiday Blend takes the taste of Latin American and Indonesian beans and roasts them to perfection to create a smooth medium roast ideal for staying warm all winter long. The ground coffee is available in a 10-ounce pack for a suggested retail price of $11.99, as well as a 17-ounce pack for $15.49.

The Holiday Blend is also available in K-Cup form, and you can grab yours in a 10-pack for about $11.99, a 22-pack for $22.99, a 32-pack for $27.49, or a 44-pack for $36.99.

It’s hard to get in the holiday spirit when you’re not caffeinated, so make sure your kitchen is stocked with Starbucks’ lineup of at-home holiday sips all season long to avoid turning into a grinch. But don’t wait too long to add to cart (literally or figuratively), because it’s unclear how long the flavorful festive sips will be in stores for.