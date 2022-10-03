Everyone knows the holidays officially begin the day Starbucks rolls out its seasonal menu and you can sip a Peppermint Mocha in a festive AF cup on the reg. You can usually count on a November return, but the date — and day of the week — when holiday drinks come back to Starbucks varies from every year. If you’re wondering when Starbucks’ holiday drinks and cups will come back for 2022, here’s what to know about reports of a slightly earlier return. Plus, check out which seasonal drinks and food items you can expect to see on the menu.

You may not have even decorated for Halloween yet, but you can put down your cobwebs for a second to check out all of Starbucks’ reported holiday plans. In past years, the coffee giant has celebrated the most wonderful time of the year with sips like the Irish Cream Cold Brew, the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, and free usable cups with every handcrafted drink order on red cup day. Of course, the fan-favorite Peppermint Mocha always makes its glorious return, too. And if you’re already over pumpkin-flavored everything, you’ll be glad to hear reports indicate you’ll be able to get your seasonal fix once again — and it may even be earlier than last year.

Starbucks released its 2021 holiday menu on Thursday, Nov. 4, but according to a leak from Instagrammer @markie_devo, the 2022 release will be two days earlier, reportedly on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Elite Daily reached out to Starbucks to get some insight into when holiday lovers can expect the festivities to begin for 2022, but the company is staying mum for now. “We’re still sipping on our fall favorites and are not ready to unwrap the details on the Starbucks holiday menu just yet,” a Starbucks spokesperson tells Elite Daily.

Though Starbucks is staying tight-lipped about the holiday menu deets, thankfully @markie_devo’s IG includes all the reported details you’ll need to start decking the halls ASAP. Here’s a rundown of the dates worth marking on your calendar this holiday season, according to the blogger.

When Will Starbucks’ Holiday Drinks Return For 2022?

If the dates are true, you won’t have much time to swap out your spooky Halloween decorations for festive holiday lights — according to a Sept. 27 IG post from @markie_devot, Starbucks’ holiday menu is reported to hit stores on Wednesday, Nov. 2. If you’re trying to make that date make sense with past holiday menu releases, well, it kinda does. Again, the 2021 Starbucks holiday menu dropped on Thursday, Nov. 4. Before that, the 2020 menu released on Thursday, Nov. 5; the 2019 menu debuted on Thursday, Nov. 7; the 2018 menu had Friday, Nov. 2 release; and its 2017 menu became available on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

With a mix of past Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday holiday menu releases in early November, the reported Nov. 2 date for 2022 makes sense, and it would mark the first Wednesday release since 2027.

Per the IG post, the drinks reportedly slated to make a return include OGs like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brûlée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, as well as newer sips like the Irish Cream Cold Brew (which, if true, would be returning for its fourth year), and the Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, which debuted in 2021 as an Iced drink. As of Oct. 3, there’s no word on if any new holiday drinks will be making an appearance at Starbucks.

When Will Starbucks’ Holiday Food Items Return For 2022?

You can also expect Starbucks’ lineup of holiday-themed treats and bites to hit stores on Nov. 2. According to @Markie_Devo, the reported menu will include four returning goodies — the Snowman Cookie, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Reindeer Cake Pop, and Cranberry Bliss Bar — as well as one new offering, reportedly called the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl.

Per the post, the possible new menu item is made with brioche-style dough filled with cream cheese filling, cocoa, and cinnamon, and topped with pistachios.

When Will Starbucks’ Holiday Cups Return For 2022?

The reported Starbucks holiday plans didn’t spill on when you can expect to get your hands on a specially designed single-use holiday cups (you know the festive designs that replace the white cups), but Starbucks has been known to launch its beloved festive containers the same day as its holiday menu. That being said, the blogger did give some insight into when Starbucks might be giving away free reusable red cups.

According to the post, red cup day 2022 will be going down on Thursday, Nov. 17, which means you’ll be able to expand your collection of the free, limited-edition holiday-themed reusable cups with your purchase of a handcrafted holiday or fall menu drink a day earlier than last year’s Nov. 18 drop.

With so much to look forward to, you might want to fast-forward through Halloween — but since Starbucks has you to confirm the holiday 2022 menu dates, go ahead and order your PSLs and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brews before its time to swap them out for a Peppermint Mocha.