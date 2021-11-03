Starbucks’ Free Collectible Red Cups Will Launch Later Than Normal This Year

With the holiday season in full swing, you might be wondering when you sip on some seasonal Starbucks drinks. More importantly, you’ll want to know if you can sip that holiday drink out of an iconic red cup. The holiday menu hits U.S. Starbucks stores on Nov. 4, but unlike past years, Starbucks’ red cup day for 2021 won’t coincide with the holiday launch. Here’s everything you need to know about the collectibles.

The coffee giant will officially usher in red cup season on Thursday, Nov. 4. Starbucks has four new designs of disposable red holiday cups launching alongside holiday drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte on Thursday, but you won’t actually get to keep a red cup... yet. The fan-favorite reusable red cup is on its way, though.

“Don’t worry, the limited-edition reusable Red Cup giveaway is still happening this holiday season,” a Starbucks spokesperson tells Elite Daily, adding, “We’re not ready to unwrap any additional details yet.”

Patience and Peppermint Mochas will have to get you through the waiting period, but you can still enjoy Starbucks’ Instagram-worthy disposable holiday cup designs. They have festive red backgrounds and come in four looks:

Wrapping Paper — a colorful geometric design with circles, glitter, and sparkles in red, white, and green shades.

Ribbon — adorned with designs of white and iridescent lilac ribbon playfully scattered across the surface.

Holiday Lights — a bold take featuring letters that spell out Starbucks, holiday lights, and a swirl of ribbons.

Candy Cane — stripes of lilac, white, and green, and Starbucks spelled out throughout.

Courtesy of Starbucks

It’s not clear if the 50-cents off a holiday drink deal will apply as it did in 2019 for the reusable red cups, but you can definitely look forward to an eye-catching design. Previous iterations of the free reusable red cup featured a cozy sweater design (2020) and a “Merry Coffee” cup (2019).

With the delay, you have some time to try all the new and returning holiday drinks. The lineup includes the Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, and Irish Cream Cold Brew (which is back earlier than ever, BTW). Starbucks is also unveiling its first-ever non-dairy holiday sip, the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte.

That should be plenty to hold you over before red cup details arrive. Before you head into Starbucks to get a holiday sip, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.