Red cup season is going to look a little different at Starbucks this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Following the company's announcement that it will be rolling out its holiday sips with four all-new seasonal cups, you might be wondering if Starbucks will have reusable red cups for the 2020 holidays. Well, yes, but there's a catch.

Starting Friday, Nov. 6, Starbucks will be spreading the holiday cheer by bringing back some customer-favorite holiday beverages. In addition to the popular Peppermint Mocha, the Seattle-based company will also be rolling out its Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte. For the third year in a row, customers who order one of these handcrafted beverages can deck out their holiday sip of choice with a free collectible holiday cup.

To get in on the freebie, you can head to a participating Starbucks store in the U.S. anytime on Nov. 6 and order one of the holiday beverages, or go through Starbucks Delivers for delivery, pick up in-store, and curbside pick up. These reusable cups are only available while supplies last, so customers are encouraged to get their Starbucks run in early.

However, there's one change from last year's red cup policy, which allowed customers to score 50 cents off their holiday sips during select hours all season long. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Starbucks will not be offering its holiday refill deal this year (or offering any refills at all, in accordance with its precautionary guidelines) after pausing the policy indefinitely. You can still get a 10-cent discount when you show any personal cup when ordering your Starbucks.

Courtesy of Starbucks

You can get the collectible cup with the "Ribbon" design — which features red, white, dark green, and light green stripes with holiday designs and messages — in-store or on mobile orders while supplies last. The offer is good with orders of the five holiday drinks as well as the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate, Salted Caramel Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha.

It's best to try to pick up your holiday sips or have them delivered if possible, in line with the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. Customers who decide to pick up their Peppermint Mochas in stores should also adhere to Starbucks' coronavirus safety guidelines, which calls for wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing from other people, and washing your hands before you dig in to your holiday beverage.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.