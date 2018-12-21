25 Best Quotes About The Holidays That Perfectly Capture The Magic Of The Season

You're gearing up for Christmas and getting ready to spend quality time with family and friends. The holiday season is in full swing. It's time to take a much-needed break from work and your busy schedule, and focus on what truly matters: your loved ones. (There are also Christmas cookies and homemade hot cocoa to look forward to, but that's the just cherry on top of it all.) In fact, some of the best quotes about the holidays capture that perfect combination of fun and love that happens this time of year.

Use any of these 25 quotes to pair with that sweet pic of everyone gathered around the dinner table on Christmas Eve. You also need the best captions for your gingerbread house pic, snuggly snaps by the fireplace, and that romantic shot of you and bae getting caught underneath the mistletoe.

You'll be busy celebrating, so consider these captions my Christmas gift to you. You'll have plenty of time to enjoy the season, and get back to all the snowball fights, unwrapping presents, and wearing festive Christmas sweaters with your besties.

1. "Where the treetops glisten." — Irving Berlin, "White Christmas"

2. "Let us keep Christmas beautiful without a thought of greed." — Ann Garnett Schultz

3. "May you never be too grown up to search the skies on Christmas Eve."

4. "May all your Christmases be white." — Irving Berlin, "White Christmas"

5. "We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give." — Winston Churchill

6. "Everything is just better during the holidays."

7. "Christmas gives us the opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us." — David Cameron

8. "In this family, we jingle all the way."

9. "Christmas is the spirit of giving without a thought of getting." — Thomas S. Monson

10. "Dear Santa, define good."

11. "Relax. Unwind. Get in a Christmas state of mind."

12. "What happens under the mistletoe, stays under the mistletoe."

13. "It's the most wonderful time of the year." — Edward Pola and George Wyle, "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year"

14. "Be happy. Be bright. Be you."

15. "The holidays are all about flannel PJs all day, every day."

16. "There's snowbody I'd rather spend the holidays with."

17. "Christmas is too sparkly, said no one ever."

18. "May your days be merry and bright." — Irving Berlin, "White Christmas"

19. "All I want for Christmas is candy cane wishes and mistletoe kisses."

20. "One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day." — Andy Rooney

21. "Cheers to a new year, and another chance for us to get it right." — Oprah Winfrey

22. "Don't get your tinsel in a tangle."

23. "Be good, or I'll text Santa."

24. "My holiday consists of more sleeping, more eating, more going on Instagram, and staying up late."

25. "Holidays? More like holladays."