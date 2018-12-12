21 Christmas Card Instagram Captions That'll Capture The Holiday Spirit

Break out your Santa hat and ugly Christmas sweater, because the big day is almost here. The countdown is officially on, and you couldn't be more excited for Christmas Day to arrive. From fun family traditions, to gathering around the tree for presents and hot cocoa on Christmas morning, there's much to be excited about. If you haven't caught the holiday feels just yet, then it's not too late to get into the spirit. You can bake a gingerbread house with your besties, drive through a neighborhood decked out in fairy lights, and pair your festive pics with the best Christmas card Instagram captions to post on your feed.

Many people send out cards to loved ones during this time of year, but posting your own digital card to social media is a great alternative in 2018. Everyone wants to spread the joy of the season, so why not post a photo that captures you celebrating in your own way? You can get creative with holiday-themed props, or pose in front of your fully-decorated tree. You might even inspire some of your social media friends to do the same.

Once you've snapped the perfect photo, you'll obviously need a clever caption. Here are some captions that will inspire you to #sleigh your feed this Christmas.

1. "Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful." — Norman Vincent Peale

2. "One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don't clean it up too quickly." — Andy Rooney

3. “Ho-ho-hoping that you have a very Merry Christmas.”

4. "It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Let us celebrate by spreading goodwill and Christmas cheer!"

5. “May the sights and sounds of Christmas work their merry magic in your heart.”

6. “Christmas calls for more fairy lights.”

7. “There’s snowbody like you.”

8. “At Christmas, all roads lead home." — Marjorie Holmes

9. “Home is where the heart is, and Christmas is where the cookies are."

10. "Mom and dad, I'm ho-ho-homeeeeeee."

11. “All I want for Kiss-mas is you.”

12. “I don't need a Christmas gift when I have you”

13. "Why are Dasher and Dancer always taking coffee breaks? Because they are Santa’s star bucks."

15. "Wishing you a Merry Christmas, my rein-dear!"

16. "I’ve learned that you can tell a lot about a person by the way (s)he handles these three things: a rainy day, lost luggage, and tangled Christmas tree lights." — Maya Angelou

17. "May you sleigh on Christmas day."

18. “Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn’t before! What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. What if Christmas…perhaps… means a little bit more!” — How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

19. "Candy cane wishes and mistletoe kisses."

20. “If kisses were snowflakes, I’d send you a blizzard.”

21. “Merry Christmas from the best fam around."