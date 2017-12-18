51 Clever Christmas Captions For Instagram For Your Christmas Pajama Pics
Attention: We're now in peak holiday season, which means the malls are packed with people, the trees are bursting with the pre-Christmas day present fullness, the pine needles are just starting to fall on the floor, the snow isn't annoying, and our families are feeling closer than ever. Basically, we are down to the wire. It's time to finish Christmas prepping, and if there's one thing that needs to be added to your to-do list, it's picking out the perfect clever Christmas captions for your Christmas Instagram pictures.
Whether you like your pictures in your striped pajamas in front of the tree, with bae, or tossing snow around outside, a quality caption is required (let's all agree to do away with the no caption pictures, please). The Christmas season is one of the best times of year for Instagram captions — every song is 'Grammable, and there are so many common phrases that you honestly can't run out of cute ideas.
So this year, prep your poses and look surprised; we're 'Gramming with the most clever Christmas captions you'll find. From funny to serious, these 51 captions have them all. Happy captioning, and don't forget to save some for next year.
1. "All the jingle ladies." –Unknown
2. "The tree isn't the only thing getting lit this year." –Unknown
3. "Oh deer." –Unknown
4. "Gangsta wrappa." –Unknown
5. "Merry Christmas you cotton-headed ninny muggins." –
6. "Sleigh my name, sleigh my name." –Unknown
7. "Sleigh-in it." –Unknown
8. "It's feeling a lot like Christmas." –Unknown
9. "Believe in your elf." –Unknown
10. "Merry Christmas ya filthy animals." –Home Alone
11. "You rock my Christmas socks." –Unknown
12. "Don't get your tinsel in a tangle." –Unknown
13. "Coffee & Christmas music." –Unknown
14. "What did one ornament say to another? 'I like hanging with you.'" –Unknown
15. "Meet me under the mistletoe." –Unknown
16. "Drink up, grinches." –Unknown
17. "May your days be merry and bright." –Irving Berlin
18. "Fa la la la." –Unknown
19. "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." –Unknown
20. "Me every day: slay. Me in December: sleigh." –Unknown
21. "More peppermint, please." –Unknown
22. "The only time of year in which one can sit in front of a dead tree and eat candy out of socks." –Unknown
23. "Single bells, single bells, single all the way." –Unknown
24. "But first, let me take an elfie." –Unknown
25. "Some people are worth melting for." –Olaf, Frozen
26. "Dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, rum, vodka, and whiskey." –Unknown
27. "Hurry down the chimney tonight." –Eartha Kitt
28. "Stay cozy." –Unknown
29. "Dear Santa... I can explain." –Unknown
30. "Happy holla days." –Unknown
31. "'Tis the season." –Unknown
32. "Let's get lit." –Unknown
33. "All roads lead home for the holidays." –Unknown
34. "My favorite color is Christmas lights." –Unknown
35. "Happy holiyays." –Unknown
36. "Holiday wishes made with gingerbread hugs and peppermint kisses." –Unknown
37. "The world changes when it snows." –Unknown
38. "I'm on the list." –Unknown
39. "Bah humbug!" –Unknown
40. "All spruced up." –Unknown
41. "Sparkly bows and mistletoe." –Unknown
42. "Totally sleighed it." –Unknown
43. "'Tis the season to sparkle." –Unknown
44. "The elf did it." –Unknown
45. "There's snow place like home." –Unknown
46. "Just so we're clear, the Grinch never really hated Christmas. He hated people, which is fair." –Unknown
47. "Warning: reindeer crossing." –Unknown
48. "Let's get blitzened." –Unknown
49. "My baby's in town and we're gonna do some winter things." –Ariana Grande
50. "Rudolph is my home boy." –Unknown
51. "Christmas cheer? I thought you said Christmas beer." –Unknown