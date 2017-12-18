51 Clever Christmas Captions For Instagram For Your Christmas Pajama Pics

Attention: We're now in peak holiday season, which means the malls are packed with people, the trees are bursting with the pre-Christmas day present fullness, the pine needles are just starting to fall on the floor, the snow isn't annoying, and our families are feeling closer than ever. Basically, we are down to the wire. It's time to finish Christmas prepping, and if there's one thing that needs to be added to your to-do list, it's picking out the perfect clever Christmas captions for your Christmas Instagram pictures.

Whether you like your pictures in your striped pajamas in front of the tree, with bae, or tossing snow around outside, a quality caption is required (let's all agree to do away with the no caption pictures, please). The Christmas season is one of the best times of year for Instagram captions — every song is 'Grammable, and there are so many common phrases that you honestly can't run out of cute ideas.

So this year, prep your poses and look surprised; we're 'Gramming with the most clever Christmas captions you'll find. From funny to serious, these 51 captions have them all. Happy captioning, and don't forget to save some for next year.

1. "All the jingle ladies." –Unknown

2. "The tree isn't the only thing getting lit this year." –Unknown

3. "Oh deer." –Unknown

4. "Gangsta wrappa." –Unknown

5. "Merry Christmas you cotton-headed ninny muggins." –

6. "Sleigh my name, sleigh my name." –Unknown

7. "Sleigh-in it." –Unknown

8. "It's feeling a lot like Christmas." –Unknown

9. "Believe in your elf." –Unknown

10. "Merry Christmas ya filthy animals." –Home Alone

11. "You rock my Christmas socks." –Unknown

12. "Don't get your tinsel in a tangle." –Unknown

13. "Coffee & Christmas music." –Unknown

14. "What did one ornament say to another? 'I like hanging with you.'" –Unknown

15. "Meet me under the mistletoe." –Unknown

16. "Drink up, grinches." –Unknown

17. "May your days be merry and bright." –Irving Berlin

18. "Fa la la la." –Unknown

19. "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." –Unknown

20. "Me every day: slay. Me in December: sleigh." –Unknown

21. "More peppermint, please." –Unknown

22. "The only time of year in which one can sit in front of a dead tree and eat candy out of socks." –Unknown

23. "Single bells, single bells, single all the way." –Unknown

24. "But first, let me take an elfie." –Unknown

25. "Some people are worth melting for." –Olaf, Frozen

26. "Dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, rum, vodka, and whiskey." –Unknown

27. "Hurry down the chimney tonight." –Eartha Kitt

28. "Stay cozy." –Unknown

29. "Dear Santa... I can explain." –Unknown

30. "Happy holla days." –Unknown

31. "'Tis the season." –Unknown

32. "Let's get lit." –Unknown

33. "All roads lead home for the holidays." –Unknown

34. "My favorite color is Christmas lights." –Unknown

35. "Happy holiyays." –Unknown

36. "Holiday wishes made with gingerbread hugs and peppermint kisses." –Unknown

37. "The world changes when it snows." –Unknown

38. "I'm on the list." –Unknown

39. "Bah humbug!" –Unknown

40. "All spruced up." –Unknown

41. "Sparkly bows and mistletoe." –Unknown

42. "Totally sleighed it." –Unknown

43. "'Tis the season to sparkle." –Unknown

44. "The elf did it." –Unknown

45. "There's snow place like home." –Unknown

46. "Just so we're clear, the Grinch never really hated Christmas. He hated people, which is fair." –Unknown

47. "Warning: reindeer crossing." –Unknown

48. "Let's get blitzened." –Unknown

49. "My baby's in town and we're gonna do some winter things." –Ariana Grande

50. "Rudolph is my home boy." –Unknown

51. "Christmas cheer? I thought you said Christmas beer." –Unknown