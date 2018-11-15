37 Christmas Tree Farm Captions When You're Shopping Under Sparkling Lights

Like Andy Williams sang, "It's the most wonderful time of the year!" And being merry and bright is sort of your thing. To your best friends, you're like Buddy the Elf. You're always ready to bake chocolate chip cookies and go on adventures to the shopping mall. You stocked up on wrapping paper and new lights to hang in your windows. Now, it's finally time to put up those decorations and watch the whole world shine. You just need some captions for Christmas tree farm photos so you can spread your holiday cheer on your Instagram feed.

Nothing gets you in the spirit of the holidays like picking out a tree with your family, best friends, or special someone. You wander down the rows of evergreens, trying to find one that has enough branches for all of your ornaments. Some are a little too short, and other are way too tall. But, at some point, you find the perfect tree and bring it to the stand. When you get home, you put that tree up on display. The rest of the afternoon is spent untangling twinkly lights and unboxing tinsel. In this moment, you're feeling festive and just want to spread that love and joy, so you prep a post from your day at the Christmas tree farm. One of these captions for Christmas tree shopping will be like the star on top: merry, bright, and totally right.

"Rockin' around the Christmas tree." — Brenda Lee, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" "It's not what's under the tree that matters, it's who's gathered around it." "O Christmas tree." — Aretha Franklin, "O Christmas Tree" "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." — Buddy the Elf, Elf "'Tis the season to be jolly." "Let's make this a December to remember." "Walking in a winter wonderland." — Bing Crosby, "Winter Wonderland" "'Maybe Christmas,' he thought, 'doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.'" — Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas "Baby, it's cold outside." — Dean Martin, "Baby, It's Cold Outside" "You, me, and the perfect Christmas tree." "Break out your sweaters, because we're going Christmas tree shopping." "That perfect moment when the snowflakes kiss the trees." "Hot chocolate and Christmas tree shopping weather." "Cue the hot coffee and Christmas music." “Get in, loser, we’re going Christmas tree shopping.” "Mistletoe, sunshine, and good times." "Excited for these winter days." "There is snow place like the Christmas tree farm." "What the shell, these aren't palm trees." "This tree is going to bring all the holiday cheer." "Dreaming of tropical places in the middle of a Christmas tree farm." "'Are you OK?' 'Yes, I'm pine!'" "Now's not the time for your resting Grinch face." "No Grinches allowed." "Oh goodness, it's the holi-yays." "This tree is going to sleigh all day." "Don't get your tinsel in a tangle." "Up to snow good." "C'est noel." “*Puts selfie on top of the Christmas tree because I am the star.*” "These are the days that are always merry and bright." "Two is company. Trees a crowd." “Having a tree-mendous time." "May the forest be with you." "My favorite color is evergreen." “In my heart is a Christmas tree farm.” — Taylor Swift, “Christmas Tree Farm” “Just being in your arms takes me back to that little farm where every wish comes true.” — Taylor Swift, “Christmas Tree Farm”