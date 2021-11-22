Nobody paints a picture quite like Taylor Swift. If you close your eyes while listening to Red (Taylor’s Version), you can practically see “the colors in autumn, so bright,” which is why she’s often regarded as the queen of fall. But did you know that there are far more words that paint a wintry, snow-filled scene in the singer’s songs? We combed through every single T-Swift track, and confirmed that there’s a minimum of 37 Taylor Swift lyrics perfect for winter captions on Instagram or TikTok.

Separate from all of Taylor Swift’s lyrics that explicitly mention holidays (i.e. “We could leave the Christmas lights up ‘til January,” “I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day,” etc.), the December-born star can take you on a journey through a “snow-covered little town” in one song, to the “floors of a cabin” creaking under your steps in another, once again, illustrating a nearly tangible picture of a season. Her newly announced re-recording of “Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)” is yet another reminder of that, with lyrics such as:

Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon / Mistakes are forgiven / And everything is icy and blue / And you would be there too

If you’re ever in need of a winter-themed caption, this list of Taylor Swift lyrics should be the first thing you look at. ‘Tis the damn season, after all.

Taylor Swift Winter Lyrics From Taylor Swift “I've never been anywhere cold as you.” — “Cold As You”

Taylor Swift Winter Lyrics From The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection “Everything I want is miles away in a snow-covered little town.” — “Christmases When You Were Mine”

Taylor Swift Winter Lyrics From Fearless “It's getting cold, I've got my big coat on.” — “The Best Day”

Taylor Swift Winter Lyrics From Speak Now “I go back to December all the time.” — “Back To December”

“And then the cold came, the dark days.” — “Back To December”

Taylor Swift Winter Lyrics From Red “This slope is treacherous.” — “Treacherous”

“I walked through the door with you, the air was cold.” — “All Too Well”

Taylor Swift Winter Lyrics From 1989 “The village is aglow.” — “Welcome to New York”

“Kaleidoscope of loud heartbeats under coats.” — “Welcome to New York”

“Red lips and rosy cheeks.” — “Wildest Dreams”

“Buttons on a coat, light-hearted joke.” — “You Are In Love”

Taylor Swift Winter Lyrics From Reputation “My, my love had been frozen.” — “Dancing With Our Hands Tied”

“I could've spent forever with your hands in my pockets.” — “Dancing With Our Hands Tied”

Taylor Swift Winter Lyrics From Lover “Sidewalk chalk covered in snow.” — “It’s Nice To Have A Friend”

“Lost my gloves, you give me one.” — “It’s Nice To Have A Friend”

“The buttons of my coat were tangled in my hair.” — “Soon You’ll Get Better”

“Livin' in winter, I am your summer.” — “ME!”

Taylor Swift Winter Lyrics From Folklore “Pack your dolls and a sweater.” — “Seven”

“Hood over your head, keep your eyes down.” — “Illicit Affairs”

“A red rose grew up out of ice frozen ground.” — “The Lakes”

Taylor Swift Winter Lyrics From Evermore “It's the kind of cold, fogs up windshield glass.” — “‘Tis The Damn Season”

“'Tis the damn season.” — “‘Tis The Damn Season”

“And it gets colder and colder, when the sun goes down.” — “Coney Island”

“In a faith forgotten land, in from the snow.” — “Ivy”

“My pain fits in the palm of your freezing hand.” — “Ivy”

“Long limbs and frozen swims.” — “Marjorie”

“Hey December, guess I'm feeling unmoored.” — “Evermore”

“Barefoot in the wildest winter.” — “Evermore”

“Whether weather be the frost.” — “Evermore”

“Floors of a cabin creaking under my step.” — “Evermore”

Taylor Swift Winter Lyrics From Red (Taylor’s Version) “'Cause in this city's barren cold, I still remember the first fall of snow, and how it glistened as it fell.” — “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

“I'll be summer sun for you forever, forever winter if you go.” — “Forever Winter”

Other Taylor Swift Winter Lyrics “My winter nights are taken up by static.” — “Christmas Tree Farm”

“Bundled up in their mittens and coats.” — “Christmas Tree Farm”

“Everything is icy and blue.” — “Christmas Tree Farm”

“They wake to see a blanket of snow.” — “Christmas Tree Farm”

“I tapped on your window on the darkest night.” — “Renegade”

You can stream Taylor Swift’s "Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)" exclusively on Amazon Music.