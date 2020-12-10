30 Taylor Swift Lyrics For Holiday Captions That Sing In The Season

You're kicking off this festive time of year by having Taylor Swift's holiday jams on repeat. You know all the lyrics to "Back To December," and are totally ready to snap a pic by the Christmas tree and caption it with a cozy lyric from Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm." To really celebrate your fave pop icon and how much she gets into the holiday season, you should have these Taylor Swift lyrics for holiday captions on hand.

A festive, Swift-inspired photo can be simple and fun to recreate. You can strike a pose in your holiday PJs and Santa hat, and complete your post with just the right Taylor Swift lyrics for holiday captions. Or, rock some curls and a bold red lip for a selfie with your adorable cat. You can always grab your boo and cozy up by the fire for a romantic photo. Sit under the mistletoe to make your photo merry and bright, and choose a lyric from "Christmas When You Were Mine" to decorate your feed.

Not only will your followers love how creative your photos are, but they also won't be able to resist creating some Swiftie-inspired content of their own this holiday season. As your 'gram debates what the best song on The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection is, you can get the comments going with a Taylor Swift lyric for the holidays.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

1. "How's life? Tell me, how's your family?" — Taylor swift, "Back to December"

2. "It turns out freedom ain't nothin' but missin' you." — Taylor Swift, "Back to December"

3. "Season's greeting, hope you're well." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas When You Were Mine"

4. "Merry Christmas everybody. That'll have to be something I just say this year." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas When You Were Mine"

5. "I go back to December all the time." — Taylor Swift, "Back to December"

6. "In my heart is a Christmas tree farm." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm"

7. "But there were Christmases when you were mine." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas When You Were Mine"

8. "Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm"

9. "My winter nights are taken up by static." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm"

10. "Under the mistletoe. Watching the fire glow." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm"

11. "And when I'm feeling alone. You remind me of home." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm"

12. "I'll bet you got your mom another sweater." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas When You Were Mine"

13. "And everything is icy and blue. And you would be there too." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm"

14. "Oh baby, baby, Merry Christmas." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm"

15. "Bundled up in their mittens and coats." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm"

Christie Goodwin/Redferns/Getty Images

16. "May your every wish come true. I love you." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm"

17. "Where every wish comes true." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm"

18. "Just like magic." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm"

19. "Baby, baby, Merry Christmas." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm"

20. "Would you still wanna kiss without mistletoe." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Must Be Something More"

21. "So here's something you should know that is for sure. Christmas must be something more." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Must Be Something More"

22. "And when the world isn't fair. I'll pretend that we're there." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm"

23. "Watching the fire glow." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm"

24. "Christmas must be something. Christmas must be something more." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Must Be Something More"

25. "And the cider would flow." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm"

26. "They wake to see a blanket of snow." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm"

27. "I'd go back to December, turn around and make it alright." — Taylor Swift, "Back To December"

28. "Just being in your arms. Takes me back to that little farm." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm"

29. "And were your cousins late again. When you were putting up the lights this year." — Taylor Swift, ""Christmas When You Were Mine"

30. "In the town, kids are dreaming of sleighs. And they're warm and they're safe." — Taylor Swift, "Christmas Tree Farm"