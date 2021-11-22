Taylor Swift just gave fans an early Christmas present! Days after dropping her highly-anticipated Red (Taylor’s Version) album on Friday, Nov. 12, she surprised Swifties by sharing a re-recorded version of her beloved holiday single, “Christmas Tree Farm,” which was inspired by her childhood growing up on an actual Christmas tree farm. The star originally dropped the track in 2019. Now, two years later, she reimagined it with a 70-piece orchestra and a more classic sound. Since it’s not available on all streaming platforms, here’s how you can listen to Swift’s new version, called "Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)."

Swift re-recorded the song at Abbey Road Studios in London as part of Amazon Music’s biggest season of holiday programming yet. “Taylor Swift is an icon who has shattered streaming records on Amazon Music over the years, and this season, we’re thrilled to bring this new, timeless version of ‘Christmas Tree Farm’ to her fans as they gather with friends and family for the holidays,” said Ryan Redington, vice president of music industry at Amazon Music.

According to a press release, the singer wrote the original version of “Christmas Tree Farm” while celebrating the holidays with family in 2019. At the time of its release, Swift also dropped a nostalgic music video for the song featuring personal home videos of her celebrating the holidays as a child.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To get fans even more into the holiday spirit, Swift gave “Christmas Tree Farm” a whole new feel by adding strings, horns, and sleigh bells that will remind listeners of classic, big band Christmas songs. Listen to Swift’s "Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)" exclusively on Amazon Music below. (If you’re not subscribed, don’t worry. For a limited time, new customers can get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.)

Fans can also watch the behind-the-scenes video of Swift recording "Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)" below.

Swift always gives fans the best surprises!