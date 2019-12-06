Taylor Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm" Lyrics Will Make You Feel So Nostalgic

It's been a long time since Swifties heard new Christmas music from Taylor Swift. In 2007, the singer released Sounds of The Season: The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection, featuring original songs by the songstress herself, as well as covers like "Last Christmas" and "Santa Baby." Now, over a decade later, Swift is back in the holiday spirit with her new single "Christmas Tree Farm." Taylor Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm" lyrics capture the feelings of the holiday season perfectly.

In a classic Taylor Swift move, the singer gave her fans barely any time to prepare for her new single. The day ahead of the track's release, Dec. 6, Swift announced she just finished writing a Christmas song and couldn't wait until next year to put it out. After failing to get advice from her three cats about when she should drop the song, Swift decided to release "Christmas Tree Farm" ASAP, along with a music video.

Fans are feeling so emotional over the video since it contains the Swift family's personal home videos. Swift grew up on a real Christmas Tree Farm, which makes the song and video all the more special for fans.

Listen to Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm" below.

Swift is one heck of a songwriter, and her "Christmas Tree Farm" lyrics reflect that since they'll make anyone feel nostalgic for holidays spent at home with family. Check out the lyrics below.

Intro:

My winter nights are taken up by static

Stress and holiday shopping traffic

But I close my eyes and I'm somewhere else

Just like magic

Verse 1:

In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

Where the people would come

To dance under sparkling lights

Bundled up in their mittens and coats

And the cider would flow

And I just wanna be there tonight

Pre-Chorus:

Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon

Mistakes are forgiven

And everythin' is icy and blue

And you would be there too

Chorus:

Under the mistletoe

Watchin' the fire glow

And tellin' me, "I love you"

Just bein' in your arms

Takes me back to that little farm

Where every wish comes true

Verse 2:

In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

There's a light in the barn

We run inside out from the cold

In the town, kids are dreamin' of sleighs

And they're warm and they're safe

They wake to see a blanket of snow

Pre-Chorus:

Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon

Mistakes are forgiven

And everythin' is icy and blue

And you would be there too

Chorus:

Under the mistletoe

Watchin' the fire glow

And tellin' me, "I love you"

Just bein' in your arms

Takes me back to that little farm

Where every wish comes true

Baby, yeah

Bridge:

And when I'm feelin' alone

You remind me of home

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

And when the world isn't fair

I pretend that we're there

Baby, baby, Merry Christmas (To you)

Chorus:

Under the mistletoe (To you)

Watching the fire glow

And tellin' me, "I love you"

Outro:

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas (Darling)

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

I love you

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas (I just want you to know)

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

Where every wish comes true

I love you