Taylor Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm" Lyrics Will Make You Feel So Nostalgic
It's been a long time since Swifties heard new Christmas music from Taylor Swift. In 2007, the singer released Sounds of The Season: The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection, featuring original songs by the songstress herself, as well as covers like "Last Christmas" and "Santa Baby." Now, over a decade later, Swift is back in the holiday spirit with her new single "Christmas Tree Farm." Taylor Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm" lyrics capture the feelings of the holiday season perfectly.
In a classic Taylor Swift move, the singer gave her fans barely any time to prepare for her new single. The day ahead of the track's release, Dec. 6, Swift announced she just finished writing a Christmas song and couldn't wait until next year to put it out. After failing to get advice from her three cats about when she should drop the song, Swift decided to release "Christmas Tree Farm" ASAP, along with a music video.
Fans are feeling so emotional over the video since it contains the Swift family's personal home videos. Swift grew up on a real Christmas Tree Farm, which makes the song and video all the more special for fans.
Listen to Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm" below.
Swift is one heck of a songwriter, and her "Christmas Tree Farm" lyrics reflect that since they'll make anyone feel nostalgic for holidays spent at home with family. Check out the lyrics below.
Intro:
My winter nights are taken up by static
Stress and holiday shopping traffic
But I close my eyes and I'm somewhere else
Just like magic
Verse 1:
In my heart is a Christmas tree farm
Where the people would come
To dance under sparkling lights
Bundled up in their mittens and coats
And the cider would flow
And I just wanna be there tonight
Pre-Chorus:
Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon
Mistakes are forgiven
And everythin' is icy and blue
And you would be there too
Chorus:
Under the mistletoe
Watchin' the fire glow
And tellin' me, "I love you"
Just bein' in your arms
Takes me back to that little farm
Where every wish comes true
Verse 2:
In my heart is a Christmas tree farm
There's a light in the barn
We run inside out from the cold
In the town, kids are dreamin' of sleighs
And they're warm and they're safe
They wake to see a blanket of snow
Pre-Chorus:
Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon
Mistakes are forgiven
And everythin' is icy and blue
And you would be there too
Chorus:
Under the mistletoe
Watchin' the fire glow
And tellin' me, "I love you"
Just bein' in your arms
Takes me back to that little farm
Where every wish comes true
Baby, yeah
Bridge:
And when I'm feelin' alone
You remind me of home
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas
And when the world isn't fair
I pretend that we're there
Baby, baby, Merry Christmas (To you)
Chorus:
Under the mistletoe (To you)
Watching the fire glow
And tellin' me, "I love you"
Outro:
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas (Darling)
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas
I love you
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas (I just want you to know)
Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas
Where every wish comes true
I love you