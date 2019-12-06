The holidays have come early for Swifties, because Taylor Swift just released a festive new single called "Christmas Tree Farm," along with a brand new music video for it. Taylor Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm" music video is the perfect visual to kick off the holiday festivities, so grab a cup of hot cocoa, your favorite PJs, and get to watching because this video is filled with nothing but holiday joy.

Swift announced her new single on Twitter just hours before its release. In a video posted to her account on Dec. 5, the singer revealed she finished writing a Christmas song and felt torn about when she should release it. "I feel like it's weird to just like wait a year to put it out," Swift said.

After a quick consultation with her cats, Meredith, Benjamin, and Olivia, ended with zero answers, she tweeted this: "When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs... just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos) OUT TONIGHT."

At midnight, Swifties were blessed with the "Christmas Tree Farm" music video, and, sure enough, it was filled with the sweetest home videos.

The video starts with Swift taking a drive and looking out the window. When she closes her eyes, she begins reminiscing about all her favorite childhood Christmas memories, including the time she actually grew up on a real Christmas tree farm (hence, the title).

One of the first videos fans saw was Swift and her mother, Andrea, sharing an adorable nose kiss. They also saw Swift having a sled ride, playing with her brother, Austin, in the snow, sitting on Santa's lap, hearing Christmas stories, and opening gifts on Christmas morning.

By far, the best part of the video came when Swift opened one of her presents that turned out to be — wait for it — a guitar!

Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm" music video perfectly captures the spirit of Christmas and after watching it, you'll totally feel nostalgic about your own Christmas memories.