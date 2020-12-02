The first order of business on Christmas morning before any presents are opened is to make sure the whole family is dressed in their matching PJs. It's a holiday tradition, and a surefire way to make sure everyone is looking extra cute as you sit around the tree. With Dec. 25 right around the corner, now is the time to find some matching Christmas pajamas online for your whole family. That way, you're ready to sleigh when the family Instas are taken.

If you've been quarantining with your family during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you might be looking for ways to make the holiday season a bit brighter. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated as of Nov. 27, 2020 that holidays should be celebrated with just your immediate housemates. So even if you're not with your family physically, you can all show off your PJs to one another over Zoom and screenshot a pic.

Picking out the right holiday PJs for your immediate family isn't always as easy as it seems. Be sure to take into consideration everyone's style and personal preferences, while also looking for something cozy AF and full of holiday spirit. You can go with traditional flannel pajamas, and even pick out fun slippers to match. If you've been watching holiday movies together on Disney+, you should consider Mickey Mouse PJs for the whole club. There are even pajama sets that come with options for your dog or cat at home. Then, you can really include the entire family for your group pic.

You know your family better than anyone, so you'll be the best at picking out which of these matching Christmas pajamas to get. Then, on Christmas morning, when you're all together quarantining and saying hi to family and friends virtually on Zoom, your crew will be looking tree-mendously cute in their PJs.

1. These String Light PJs Are Merry And Bright PajamaGram Matching Family Christmas Pajamas - Matching Christmas PJs for Family $53 | Amazon See on Amazon Get lit this holiday season with a Christmas lights PJ set. This adorable two-piece set comes with matching cotton-spandex top and bottoms with a Christmas lights pattern all over. Use the lights as inspiration when putting together your group photo. For example, wrap yourselves up in some actual string lights as you go in for a family group hug snap. You can also use some light puns as your caption, like "feeling merry and bright."

2. This Traditional Flannel PJ Set Everyone Can Agreen On Women Flannel Long-Sleeve Pajamas $30 | Uniqlo See on Uniqlo Men Flannel Long-Sleeve Pajamas $30 | Uniqlo See on Uniqlo An easy choice is a flannel PJ set in a Christmassy color. These green flannel long-sleeve sets from Uniqlo are soft and so evergreen that they can be worn long after Santa slides down your chimney with gifts. Get some matching slippers for everyone to wear as well, like these fuzzy gray ones that'll keep your feet nice and warm ($15, Uniqlo).

3. Have A Magical Christmas Morning With Some Mickey PJs Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Bodysuit for Adults $40 | ShopDisney See on ShopDisney Disney and Christmas go hand in hand, because they're both full of magic. So, spread some Christmas cheer with Mickey and Minnie holiday PJs. These onesies are so sweet with little Mickey and Minnie gingerbread cookies on them. If a onesie is not your style, there's also a matching top and bottom set in the same pattern ($35, ShopDisney). ShopDisney even has a pet version that you can put on your dog or cat ($15, ShopDisney).