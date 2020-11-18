Usually, the end of the year means getting a sneak peek at what the future of fashion will look like in the year to come. Avant-garde silhouettes with huge hips and angular shoulders? Did that. Chains on everything? Done. But following 2020, a year fraught with, well, a lot of stress? It seems like there's only one vibe anyone could rightfully muster up: cozy. Cozy, comfortable, fuzzy clothing and accessories have reigned supreme for a huge chunk of the year, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down if the oversized hoodies and shearling filling virtual shelves are any indication.

The spring 2021 runways were proof of this. The loungewear trend's cozy sweaters and roomy sweats very noticeably infiltrated fashion houses exclusively known for opulence and grandeur. The good news: You are not alone in wanting everything you own to feel like your bed. The bad news: You can't blame me when you add every single one of the cozy clothing and accessories below to your cart and drown in a pile of sensorial bliss.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

No matter if your plans include leaving the house or staying cuddled up in bed, there's a good chance your feet are going to be cold this winter. But Old Navy's Cozy Crew Socks (sale $4, originally $8, Old Navy) will keep your toes warm anywhere the day takes you; they also have gripper-dots on the soles so you can wear them like slippers in your home. Even better, you can snag a pair for even cheaper during Old Navy's $1 Cozy Sock Sale.

You've probably heard at one point or another that your body loses the most heat through your head. While doctors have debunked this widespread theory, keeping your ears and scalp safe from freezing winds is still a necessity. Rebdolls' Fuzzy Camouflage Pom Beanie (sale $11.25, originally $12.50, Rebdolls) is a fashionable choice. The camo pattern is funkier than a solid-colored hat, but the neutral shades make it easy to match with other coats in your closet. The ultra-soft, furry texture is just the cherry on top.

See a similar style available in stock here.

Sherpa has dramatically increased in popularity over the past year, and it's still holding strong in the fashion space. If you haven't already taken the trend to your head, now's the time to do it with a Sherpa Bucket Hat (sale $15, originally $25, Hollister). Its texture is similar to faux fur, and considering it's most often used to line winter jackets, shoes, and coats, you can expect your ears to be niiiiiiiice and toasty.

Think of all the things you've done to your feet: long hours standing up, uncomfortable shoes, endless blisters. These Stars Above Faux Fur House Slippers ($16, Target) from Target look like the bed of comfort your feet deserve more than anything.

Obviously, I have never smelled Harry Styles, but I am adamant that the guy smells like a nice, warm hug, and that's the hill I'll die on. While a hug from Styles himself doesn't come in Cool Girls Candles' This Smells Like Harry Candle ($17.40, Etsy), this blend of sweet vanilla and cocoa with deeper, woodsy notes of tobacco is the next best thing.

To me, the best kind of scarf is one that looks and feels like a blanket, like ASOS' Long Woven Scarf ($19, ASOS). It's a prime way to take the comfort of bed on all your fashionable journeys. The lilac shade will also bring an extra pop of color to any and all outfits, easily breaking up the all-black 'fits you're planning to wear for eternity.

TBH, you'll want to buy H&M's Knit Turtleneck Sweater ($25, H&M) in every color, not only for its long, roomy shape, but also for its versatility. You can pair it with leggings for a day spent curled up with a book or a cute skirt for a fancier occasion. Even more, the sweater is partially made of recycled materials, so you can feel good about this purchase.

The first leaves changing color are the unofficial marker of flannel season. But rather than go for the expected green or red plaid, you can shake things up with The Thrift Guru's Split Decision Flannel ($25, The Thrift Guru). Patched together from two different flannels, this unique piece takes the impossible "which flannel?" question out of the equation and instantly hikes the visual appeal of your 'fit up several notches.

OK, you shouldn't sweep your responsibilities under the rug... but no one said anything about hiding them under this ultra-soft blanket. With almost 12,000 reviews and an average of 4.7 stars on Amazon, the Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket ($30, Amazon) is widely beloved for its dreamy feel, pattern, and color selection. Wrap yourself in this, and you'll quickly forget about anything else.

The Sky Leisure Tee (sale $42, originally $49, Zelie for She) has a slouchy fit that's delightful for tucking in, tying up, or just letting hang loose. It's made with a super soft rayon spandex that's just as great for a comfy day at the office as it is for running errands, grabbing lunch on the go, or your nightly movie marathon.

Just because the days are shorter and darker doesn't mean you can't have a colorful next couple of months. This Daisy Street Plus Oversized Sunflower Print Fleece ($56, ASOS) will bring a little extra sunshine into your life, but rest assured, it doesn't skimp on coziness in the slightest. The oversized fit is perfect for a relaxed and roomy look. Just be careful: You may not ever take this one off.

Sorry to your hole-y pajamas, but it's time for an even cozier refresh. Aerie's Matching Sherpa PJ Set ($31.46 for the top, $22.46 for the bottoms, Aerie) is made of sherpa, so it feels luxurious without the steep price tag. While the top is long-sleeved, the bottoms are short, so if you're a human radiator like me, you won't get too hot.

Why pick one color for a jacket when you can get two with UO's Reversible Hooded Teddy Jacket (sale $49, originally $79, Urban Outfitters)? It has an open silhouette, which is great for those who get a little too warm and need a surge of cool air throughout the day. Oh, it also has pockets. What more could you want?

Aside from straight-up looking like a piece of art, RiannaPhillips' Cloud Clutch Bag ($87, Etsy) works in myriad ways. You can style this ultra-soft bag as a clutch, add a chain or leather strap for some trendy handle action, or you can toss it into your fave large tote for cute organization.

Eloquii's Wide Leg Sweater Pant ($90, Eloquii) — in addition to feeling like what I imagine an extra hour in bed feels like — is technically loungewear, but the cut could be dressed up for a ton of different events with a simple jacket or top. These pants also have a five-star rating, so if you don't trust me, trust the people who already love them.

I'm very picky when it comes to my slippers. I have sweaty feet, so my cozy shoes need to be breathable, and for reasons unknown, I don't like being close to the ground, so platforms are preferred. All the better if they come in fun colors. UGG's Disco Checker Slides ($110, UGG) check all those boxes. In fact, they're so fun, you'll want to wear them well beyond the confines of your house.

OK, I know $130 is pretty steep for a robe. But, with Modernist x Gravity Weighted Robe ($130, Gravity Blankets), you take the comfort of a plush, soft robe and combine it with the stress-relieving power of a weighted blanket. The robe features a weighted wrap inside the collar, offering a deep-touch pressure that brings about calmness. You can also easily remove the weighted portion for a lighter fit and easy cleaning.

You know and love your Birkenstocks, and now, you can wear your favorite shoes all year long. The brand recreated its classic suede model with a shearling lining on the sole and the straps. Rock 'em around the house, or add a thick pair of socks to wear the Arizona Shearling ($150, Birkenstock) outside, no matter how low temperatures drop. But, I probably wouldn't wear them in rain or snow.

Alongside your puffers and peacoats, a classic sherpa jacket is a great way to change up your layering game. Banana Republic's Sherpa Short Coat ($199, Banana Republic) has a casual look to it and is only semi-fitted for a cozy, never-tight feel. The voluminous collar also helps keep any wind from sneaking into your jacket.