Only in 2020 could loungewear carry over into high fashion. But then again, nothing — not even murder hornets — is off the table. Designers took to the screen this season to show off their spring 2021 collections for New York Fashion Week. Both unsurprisingly and sort of expectedly, the fashion world seems to have shifted with the times... somewhat. Fashion houses known for streamlined suiting and whimsical gowns introduced elevated loungewear looks into their collections. It felt true-to-brand, yet somehow significantly more attainable than a runway has in a long time. Seriously, translating these loungewear trends and outfits to your own home 'fits is easier than you think.

Loungewear has infiltrated mainstream fashion for quite a while now, mostly in the form of graphic streetwear brands and every single Kardashian wearing sweatpants in the club. Given that and the fact that the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, it's not bewildering for high fashion to take the hint that we all want to wear our beds. What's interesting is how designers are following this thread and what this means for loungewear outfits in the coming months and beyond. Since #cozycore is, undeniably, the future of fashion, though, take a look at the loungewear trends and outfit ideas of the future, inspired by the spring 2021 runways.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Rodarte Spring 2021: Not Not Loungewear

Daria Kobayashi Ritch/Shutterstock

Daria Kobayashi Ritch/Shutterstock Daria Kobayashi Ritch/Shutterstock

For its spring 2021 show, Rodarte did not skimp on the whimsical vibes, but let's just say there weren't as many gowns floating around as in years past. Instead, the fashion house introduced a few crewneck sweatshirts and sweat sets. With their bright colors and delicate floral patterns, these items offer a more put-together feeling than, say, your old hole-y sweats. Still, you could just as easily ditch the heels and pair these with your fuzzy slippers. In other words, it's gorgeous, stylish, and not not loungewear.

To try this look for yourself, lean into loungewear with patterns you might normally wear on a dress or button-down shirt — you could even go for a full matching set, if you wanted to. Also, look for sweatshirt dresses that strike the right balance between "cozy at home" and "could be worn to run some errands." This way, your look feels planned, chic, and ready to see the light of day if it needs to.

PH5 Spring 2021: Knits All Day

Cole Bennetts/Shutterstock Cole Bennetts/Shutterstock

Ever-comfortable knitwear was in abundance in the PH5 presentation, which offered a necessary, somber look at Australian bushfires and, generally speaking, at the relation between fires and climate change. The collection sadly feels apropos even now, as wildfires continue to devastate the U.S.' West coast. However, the partially sustainable knit material the house used also feels appropriate in consideration of the environment.

The refined look of knitwear, combined with a slightly muted color scheme, allows this style of loungewear to easily translate from couch to beyond. The best part is, you don't have to sacrifice an ounce of comfort. Look for coordinated knit sets or those with muted colors and micro-prints that feel just a tad more elevated.

Tibi Spring 2021: If A Suit Were Loungewear

courtesy Tibi/SIPA/Shutterstock courtesy Tibi/SIPA/Shutterstock

If there's one thing everyone knows and loves Tibi for, it's suiting. The fashion house consistently delivers streamlined silhouettes with clean lines and uniformity, without feeling boring or trite. For spring 2021, the brand showed some non-suit items that I'd classify as loungewear — and that still still somehow remind me of suits.

One example is the light-colored, tapered joggers that appear tailored in the best way. Another example is a distressed white sweater that, when paired with a simple black bottom, still looks elevated. Consider the case for neutral, fitted loungewear officially made.