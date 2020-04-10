Lounging around is an important activity for everyone, believe it or not; no matter who you are, you lounge at least some of the time throughout each day. Even if your cozy loungewear has never seen the outside of your house, it’s nice to upgrade your lounge sets every once in a while to look cute for yourself, too. Not to mention, pretty much every Instagram influencer has blow up the feed with their cute selfies in their comfy co-ords. So, if you want to get in on this trend, here are matching tie-dye sets to up your relaxation.

Tie-dye is the perfect pattern for your loungewear, because no other style so perfectly conveys the concept of “chill.” Not to mention, it’s very “in vogue” right now – literally. Last year, Vogue declared tie-dye was the biggest trend for summer 2019, and it seems the retro pattern isn’t ready to give up that title. The style has had its big moments in the ‘70s, ‘90s, and, now, the 2020s, and you don’t have to be a camp counselor to get in on it. Nina Dobrev, for one, was spotted walking her dog rocking a matching tie-dye pullover and shorts on March 26. I mean, Gigi Hadid is already the unofficial queen of tie-dye attire, whether rocking a matching set or her Ralph Lauren tie-dye tee.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The bright colors are definitely a mood booster, which can be nice in your lazy clothes. Particularly when I’m lounging around for an extended period of time, I want something that says, “It’s OK that you haven’t gone outside all day or done anything productive; you’re chilling,” and tie-dye 100% says that to me. It’s also nostalgic for a lot of people; it takes you back to the simple times where your biggest issues were if you should ride your bike to the pool or roller skate.

It’s also a great activity if you’re looking to kill an hour or two. You can dig up pretty much any old t-shirt, shorts, or sweatpants and give them new life through the power of tie-dye. If you want to go down the DIY route, some great tie-dye kits exist to take your clothes to the next level. But, if you’re not feeling the work, check out some sets below to bring your loungewear up to the next level.

If you want to go for the skater look, an oversized t-shirt and pedal pushers are the way to go. These sets are not only cute enough to wear in your regular day-to-day life, but they’re also made with velvet, which ups the comfort factor by at least 10. These colors aren’t your classic tie-dye shades, so if you like a more galactic look, this may be the set for you.

For the comfiest of loungewear, why not just get pajamas? Stars Above Mint Long Sleeve Pajama Set ($25, Target) is made from an incredibly comfortable material. Plus, the monochromatic pattern will keep you feeling fresh, even if you roll out of bed and stay in your pjs all day.

You can partake in the tie-dye trend even if you don’t love bright colors. ASOS Design’s two-piece leggings set keeps things subtle. They’re also great if you’re a legging over sweatpants kind of person.

KarlvB’s Two-Piece Tie-Dye Shorts Tracksuit Set ($22, Amazon) packs the classic tie-dye color. This vibrant set is a modern take on the nostalgic tie-dye of your childhood with its ethereal color mix. It’s also super lightweight, so you can wear it all through summer.

If you’re feeling a full, matching tracksuit, Dolls Kill has all the pieces you need to put together your graphic, comfy ‘fit. This super soft velour orange set from Jaded London and these vibrant Current Mood pieces all bring the lively energy we need when lounging around for a while.

Available in three different styles of tie-dye, Adidas has this amazing crop-top-and-shorts set. Whether you want to go bold with the Midnight Indigo pattern or stay soft with the True Pink, you’ll still feel as cute as ever.