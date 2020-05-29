9 Tie-Dye Hoodies Like Addison Rae's That Are So Soft & Affordable

TikTok has become pretty much synonymous with internet-famous teens, egirl aesthetics, and dancing. With over 41 million followers on the video app, Addison Rae Easterling is one of those personalities making a name for herself. And, like all influencers, her style gets a lot of attention. If you're an avid TikToker, you may have noticed Addison Rae’s pastel pink and purple tie-dye hoodie — in addition to the general boom in tie-dye loungewear — and are ready to get yourself one.

Any Addison Rae fan has probably noticed the 19-year-old loves tie-dye. She has tie-dye bikinis, t-shirts, sweaters, and more. Not only is the print a vibrant, fun fabric to see on screen, it also perfectly encapsulates the chill, sunny California life Addison Rae’s TikToks are full of. But one of the latest additions to the TikToker’s swirling wardrobe is a little harder to get your hands on.

You see, Addison Rae’s pink and purple hoodie was custom-made by Mason Jones, whose work is pretty popular on TikTok. On the video app, Jones showcases his tie-dyeing skills to his over 880,000 followers. In one of his videos, he reveals the making of Addison Rae’s. Using the spiral method, Jones limited the color palette to just pink and purple dye. Then, he added a butterfly shoulder patch and his logo on the front. If you want to go straight to the source, Jones sells his gorgeous custom tie-dye products on his Etsy with prices ranging from $40 to $70.

However, if you don’t want to wait for a custom hoodie to be made or you want something a little closer to Addison's look, I’ve rounded up a few more tie-dye hoodies options. To channel your inner TikToker, shop some tie-dye hoodies like Addison Rae’s below.

Emerge Fun’s purple and pink Tie-Dye Hoodie ($27, Emerge Fun) is a pretty close match to Addison Rae’s. It comes in sizes XS to 3X in a really boxy fit, so it’s super comfortable and roomy. The pattern is more of a crumple than a spiral, giving the hoodie a more striped look than Addison Rae’s — but it’s still just as radical.

Although Addison Rae’s hoodie is on the baggier side, you can get an oversized look while rocking a cropped hoodie. If that’s more your style, this Forever Tired Club Cropped Hoodie ($32, Hot Topic) is available in sizes XS to 3X. This hoodie’s especially perfect for you if you’d rather be in bed than anywhere else.

These pastel hoodies from Kohl’s mix in more colors than the hoodie Jones made for Addison, but they’re not far off from other tie-dye patterns the dancer has enjoyed. The swirl pattern boasts the most retro-feel, while the pastel colors keep you looking very fashion-forward.

If you like a slightly bigger design on the front, these hoodies pack a little extra punch. The bolder images give them a more ‘90s graphic vibe. All you need is a choker and jellies and no one will doubt what decade you were born in.

A tie-dye hoodie can say a bit about your personality, but maybe you want it to say more, like, I don’t know, “I love Sailor Moon.” This Sailor Moon Tie-Dye Hoodie ($32, Hot Topic) will definitely get that point across. The soft splotches of the tie-dye pattern add even more uniqueness to your look, so even if you’re all wrapped up in this hoodie, your personality will still shine through.

If you love Addison Rae’s hoodie but prefer a more blended look, this Pastel Rainbow Hoodie ($39, Etsy) features a softer tie-dye pattern than the one Jones made. The striped, watercolor style will make it look like you’re wearing a cotton-candy sunset. The hoodie also has over 200 reviews and a five-star rating, so you can trust your sweatshirt will come out looking amazing.

The Tie Dyed Shop’s Baby Pink Hoody Sweatshirt ($47, Tie Dyed Shop) offers a monochromatic version of the TikToker’s hoodie. The swirl is just as intense on the chest, but this top has a different pattern on the arms and hood to give it a little extra dimension. Also, because it’s only pink, the sweatshirt is a little easier to match if you prefer color-coordinated dressing.