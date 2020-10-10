43 Cozy Pieces Under $55 That You'll Wear Constantly

Whenever I'm shopping for new clothes, I ask myself two questions. 1. Does it match anything I already own? and 2. Am I really going to wear it? If I'm able to answer with "Yes" to both questions, I let myself buy whatever I'm looking at — especially if it's cozy loungewear I can wear around the house. But why search around for worthwhile clothing on your own? I've already gathered a ton of my top picks from Amazon for you to check out below.

From yoga pants to sweatshirt dresses, if it qualifies as a cozy piece of clothing it's probably featured here. Feet get cold walking around the house in the winter? Just throw on the fuzzy slippers I've made sure to feature. Or maybe you're in the mood to just lay around on the couch all day? In that case, you're going to love all of the cardigans and sweaters I've included. Because let's face it — you can never have too many comfortable pieces of clothing in your closet, can you?

But the best part about everything I've gathered for this list? Each piece I've selected is less than $55. So what are you waiting for? The comfortable outfits on this list are so affordable you'll be able to pick up multiple pieces — all at bargain prices.

1. These High-Waisted Yoga Leggings With Pockets Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Few things are as comfortable as yoga leggings, and these feature convenient pockets where you can stash money, a phone, or your keys. They're available in dozens of colors, and the flatlock seam helps minimize any uncomfortable chafing. Available sizes: XS — XL

2. A Pair Of Slippers Lined With Cozy Sherpa YELETE Cable Knit Slippers $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Step off your cold floors and into comfort with these slippers. The sherpa lining is just as comfortable as it looks — and the cable knit on the outside is undeniably cute. Unlike other slippers, these feature anti-slip soles to keep you from sliding on tile floors. Available sizes: 4 — 7.5

3. This Chunky Turtleneck That's Soft & Slouchy ZKESS Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater $34 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for something you can wear straight from the couch to happy hour? Search no further than this chunky turtleneck. It's available in tons of rich colors and prints to make you stand out from the crowd — just toss on a pair of leggings and you're ready to go. Available sizes: S — XXL

4. A Dolman Sweater With Roomy Batwing Sleeves GABERLY Boat Neck Sweater $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Prefer sweaters that don't stick too closely to you? This dolman-style sweater features batwing sleeves that let your armpits breathe — and if you're a sweaty person like I am, it makes all the difference. Choose from vibrant shades like red, caramel, green, and more. One size fits most.

5. These Fleece Joggers You'll Never Want To Take Off Flygo Fleece Joggers $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only are these joggers lined with ultra-plush fleece, but the drawstring at the top lets you choose how high or low they sit — I like to tie mine up higher when running errands, and let them hang low at home. Colors include bea green, blue, wine red, and others. Available sizes: XS — XXL

6. A Leopard Printed Sweater Dress That's Almost Too Chic KIRUNDO Printed Sweater Dress $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Just pair this sweater dress with a pair of tall boots, and you'll instantly have a chic look that's perfect for dining out. It's made from 100% acrylic to help you stay warm, and don't worry about the fit — many reviewers wrote about how it's true to size. Available sizes: S — XL

7. The Long Sleeve Dress For Warm Fall Days LONGYUAN Long Sleeve Dress $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Fall isn't always cold — on days where the sun is out and the air only has a slight chill, why not wear this long sleeve dress? It's made with a hint of spandex so that it has a slight stretch, and you can easily layer it up with a chunky necklace and denim jacket. Available sizes: XS — XXL

8. An Oversized Tee That Comes With Matching Biker Shorts Glamaker Oversized T-shirt Set $24 | Amazon See on Amazon With this oversized set, you have options — dress it up with jewelry for a classy streetwear look, or even wear it to the gym since the tee is baggy and breathable. Both pieces are made from soft polyester with a little spandex, and if you really want to be on-trend? There are even tie dye color options available. Available sizes: S — XL

9. This Pajama Set That's Oh-So Soft ROSKIKI Soft Hooded Long Sleeves Pajama Set $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Still sleeping in a random T-shirt every night? Then it's time to upgrade to this pajama set. It's lightweight and soft so that you don't overheat at night, and the drawstring waist lets you adjust how tight or loose the shorts fit — can you say "comfy"? Available sizes: S — XXL

10. A Funnel-Neck Coat To Keep The Cold Wind Out Woman Within Plus Size Fleece Coat $50 | Amazon See on Amazon I've never been a big scarf person, which is why I wear a funnel-neck coat like this pick whenever temperatures dip low outside. Not only does the neck help keep out the wind, but this coat also hits at your lower thigh so that your butt stays warm, too. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 6X

11. The Fuzzy Slippers You Can Wear Outside techcity Fuzzy Slippers $20 | Amazon See on Amazon With an elastic heel strap in the back that keeps them from falling off, you can easily wear these fuzzy slippers on quick trips out to the mailbox and back. The molded rubber outsole keeps your feet dry from wet sidewalks, and one reviewer wrote that they fit "just right." They come in 11 colors and prints, including rainbow and white camo. Available sizes: 5 - 10

12. A Pair Of Baggy Sweats That Cinch At The Bottom Willow Dance Jogger Pant $26 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for fashion on a budget, these cinch-bottom sweatpants are so "in" right now. They're made from a soft, breathable blend of cotton, and you can wear them for everything from yoga to dance class. Choose from colors like black, green, red, and more. Available sizes: S — XXL

13. A Sleek Fleece Jacket For Chic Winter Outfits Amazon Essentials Full-Zip Fleece $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is its mid-weight weave great for layering, but this polar fleece jacket also features elasticized cuffs to help keep the cold out. It has an easy, streamlined fit, and there are more than 15 colors from which to choose: ivory, teal, pink, red, and more. Available sizes: XS — XXL

14. A Super-Soft T-Shirt Dress With An Adorable Knot Twist Berryou Twist T-Shirt Dress $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers couldn't stop writing about how soft this dress is — and you can't deny that the knot twist in the front is a cute touch. Layer it up or down with flannels and a cardigan, or even toss on a pair of wedges for an evening out. It comes in 15 colors and prints. Available sizes: S — XXL

15. The Cardigan That's Loose & Flowy Mae Loungewear Drapey Cardigan $34 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from a blend of cotton and polyester, this flowy cardigan is perfect for lounging around the house, or even layering for a day at work. Unlike other cardigans, this one features pockets on the sides and thumbholes at the end of the sleeves. Available sizes: S — 3X

16. A Sweater With A Fashionable Draped Pleat Front Daily Ritual Pleated Sweatshirt $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Want to wear something that'll make you stand apart from the crowd? The draped pleat on the front of this sweater is unique, plus it boasts an elegant boat neckline. Choose from colors like black, blue, peach, and more. Available sizes: XS — XXL

17. This Mid-Length Dress That's Breathable & Sleeveless Daily Ritual Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress $23 | Amazon See on Amazon With this sleeveless dress, you've got options — dress it up with a jean jacket when you're hitting the town, or throw on a pair of flats and wear it to the office. It's made from a breathable blend of polyester and viscose, along with a bit of elastane to give it a hint of stretch. It comes in six shades. Available sizes: XS — XXL

18. A Pair Of Utility Pants That Are As Comfy As Joggers Goodthreads Stretch Chino Utility Jogger Pant $33 | Amazon See on Amazon When you need to look just a tad bit nicer, throw on these utility pants that are as soft as joggers. The pockets are extra-large so that you easily have space for your phone, cash, and more. They're made from soft cotton with 2% elastane — pick from colors like dusty olive, mood indigo, and more. Available sizes: 0 — 18

19. The Pullover Sweater With A Drawstring Detail BerryGo Drawstring Sweater $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Need a sweater that's soft and fashionable? This one is made from 100% cozy acrylic fibers that are breathable to keep you from overheating. The slouchy style has a drawstring detail at the front and pairs well with skinny jeans, leggings, or even a pair of biker shorts. It comes in three colors. Available sizes: 4 — 12

20. A Cardigan Long With Sweet Scalloped Lace Detailing Tickled Teal Lace Trim Cardigan $30 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll stand apart from the crowd in this adorable cardigan — the scalloped lace detailing along the edges isn't something I've seen anywhere else. Most reviewers found that it hit right around their knees, and you can easily dress it up or down with boots or flats. It comes in five colors. Available sizes: S — 3X

21. This Striped Sweater With A Slouchy Neckline KIRUNDO Striped Sweater $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Wear this sweater on or off your shoulder — the choice is yours. It's made from soft acrylic that feels just as good running errands as it does on the couch, and if the weather happens to be a little warm one day? Just tuck it into a pair of shorts for a cute fall look. Available sizes: S — XL

22. A Pair Of Lightweight Joggers In Cool Leopard Prints NIMIN Women's Jogger Sweatpants $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Some days are too warm to lounge around in a fleece pair of leggings — so grab these lightweight joggers. They're made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex so that they move with you without feeling restrictive. Choose from black, dark purple, and apricot leopard prints. Available sizes: S — XXL

23. The T-Shirt Dress You Can Wear To The Gym Core 10 T-Shirt Dress $12 | Amazon See on Amazon You can wear this workout dress from tennis practice to bed, and everywhere in-between. It's made from a soft blend of polyester and elastane so that it moves with you as you exercise, and the fabric also helps wick away moisture to keep you dry. Available sizes: XS — 3X

24. A Pair Of Walking Shoes That Come In More Than 20 Shades Slow Man Mesh Walking Shoes $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Like matching your shoes to your outfits perfectly? These sneakers are as functional as they are fashionable. The perforated arches allow for increased ventilation while you're walking — plus, they're available in bright colors like light blue, pink, orange, purple, and more. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

25. This V-Neck Tunic Knitted With Subtle Ribbing Lark & Ro V-Neck Tunic $18 | Amazon See on Amazon With subtle ribbing woven throughout this tunic sweater, it's definitely a must-have basic for any wardrobe. Layer it up with a cardigan during the day or leather jacket in the evening. The extra-long length makes it a cozy piece and it comes in several shades. Available sizes: XS — XXL

26. A Funnel-Neck Sweater That You Can Wear In Any Season Goodthreads Funnel Neck Sweater $13 | Amazon See on Amazon With a cloud-weight weave that keeps you warm in the winter as well as on chilly summer nights, this sweater is a must-have all year round. It's made with a blend of acrylic, nylon, wool, and spandex — plus, the slits on the sides won't restrict you while lounging. Available sizes: XS — XXL

27. An Oversized Sweater Made With Cozy Wool Lark & Ro Mock Neck Over Sized Sweater $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from a blend of soft, cozy wool, nylon, and acrylic, this oversized sweater is my go-to whenever I know I'm not making it off the couch that day. The drop shoulder gives it a slouchy feel that's ultra-comfy. Pick from three shades: mocha, ivory, or black. Available sizes: XS — XXL

28. A Sleeveless Tee For When It's Not Too Cold Outside Goodthreads Mock Neck Tank Top $17 | Amazon See on Amazon You can't go wrong with this sleeveless tee — layer it up on cold days, or even just wear it standalone. It's made from 100% cotton, and one reviewer even raved that "The neck is perfect — not too low or too high." This one comes in 10 colors and a striped print. Available sizes: XS — XXL

29. These Fleece Leggings Made From 100% Cotton ZERDOCEAN Plus Size Fleece Leggings $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Leggings don't have to feel cold — these are lined with warm fleece to keep you cozy whether you're inside or out in the cold. The fabric is resistant to pilling, and they're so thick that no one will be able to see your underwear if you bend over. They come in black, light grey, or dark grey. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

30. A Flowy Button-Up Shirt Made For Sleeping TOUSYEA Sleep Shirt $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Fall asleep in style with this button-down sleep shirt. It's made from 100% breathable viscose to help you stay cool while you snooze, and it also works great as a swimsuit coverup. Choose from white, pink, light blue, and other colors. Available sizes: S — XL

31. The Winter Coat Lined With Faux Fur ACE SHOCK Winter Coat $35 | Amazon See on Amazon When the weather outside is too cold for simply a sweater, just throw on this winter coat. It's lined with cozy faux fur to keep you warm when the wind blows, and the belted waist lets you adjust how tightly it fits. Available sizes: XS — 2X

32. A Wide-Legged Chino Pant You Can Wear Everywhere Daily Ritual Chino Wide Leg Pants $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Some pieces are so versatile you can wear them everywhere, like these wide-legged pants. They're made from 98% cotton with a touch of elastane, and the off-seam front pockets add a little extra style to a wardrobe basic. The cropped chinos come in five colors. Available sizes: 2 — 16

33. These Cropped Jeans With A Button-Up Fly Daily Ritual Wide Leg Cropped Jeans $24 | Amazon See on Amazon With a nod to the '90s, these cropped jeans feature a button-up fly and a slightly flared leg. They're made from premium denim that doesn't stretch out as easily as cheaper fabrics, and they come in four denim washes. Available sizes: 00 — 14

34. A Quarter Zip Fleece That's Extra-Fluffy Chase Secret Quarter Zip Fleece $18 | Amazon See on Amazon I'm of the opinion that you can never have too many quarter zips in your closet, and this pick is made from ultra-fluffy sherpa fleece. You can wear it by itself at home or as a pullover if you get chilled, and there are tons of colors to choose from: gray, brown, black, and more. Available sizes: S — XL

35. The High-Low Sweater That Keeps You Covered Daily Ritual High-Low Sweatshirt $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Since this sweater dips low in the back to cover your butt, you won't have to worry about any drafts creeping in when you sit down. It's made from a blend of soft terry cotton and modal — plus, the side slits are a cute detail. Available sizes: XS — XXL

36. A Sports Bra That Comes In Fun Colors Core 10 Ballerina Sports Bra $18 | Amazon See on Amazon With a compression-style fit to help hold you in place, this sports bra is great for high-intensity workouts — or even just yoga. The crossover back looks great layered underneath a tank, and you've got options when it comes to colors: violet, tie dye, poppy, and more. Available sizes: 0 — 24 Plus

37. These Athletic Shirts That Won't Chafe Your Skin Neleus Dry Fit Athletic Shirt (3-Pack) $33 | Amazon See on Amazon With flatlock stitches that lay flat against your skin to prevent chafing, these athletic compression shirts are great for all types of workouts. Be sure to order at least one size up, as many reviewers mentioned they have a tighter fit. Available sizes: S — 5X

38. A Cowl Sweatshirt For When You're Done With Sweaty Workouts Core 10 Cowl Neck Sweatshirt $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't let all that dried sweat make you cold after a sweaty workout — just throw on this cowl neck sweatshirt. The brushed-back fleece is ultra-soft, and it even helps wick away moisture to help you stay dry. Pick from colors like electric blue, violet, grey, and others. Available sizes: XS — 1X

39. The Sweatshirt Dress With A Comfy Hood Daily Ritual Plus SIze Sweatshirt Dress $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Combine the comfort of a hoodie with the freedom of a dress, and you get this cozy sweatshirt dress. It's made from a cotton-modal blend, and the hood keeps your ears warm in chilly weather. Pick from two colors: heather grey or olive. Available sizes: 1X - 7X

40. The Cropped Jumpsuit That's So Lightweight And Comfy find. Jersey Jumpsuit $23 | Amazon See on Amazon When you can't figure out what to wear, just put on this cropped jumpsuit. It's made from a lightweight and stretchy polyester and elastane blend — but the best part? Reviewers on Amazon called this cropped jumpsuit "super-cute," and many even raved about how the color is true to the picture. Available sizes: 0 — 18

41. A Sports Bra That Doubles As A Crop Top Lemedy Workout Top $20 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't need to wear a crop top over your sports bra on your next trip to the gym — put on this padded tank top and you'll get the best of both worlds. The padding is removable so you can adjust how much lift there is, and it comes in three colors. Available sizes: S — XL

42. These Plush Socks That Keep Your Feet Toasty Zando Plush Socks (5-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon When the air is cold and your feet are frozen, get them roasting and toasting in these fuzzy socks. Each order comes with five pairs — plus, they come in tons of fun shades to add pops of color to your outfit. One size fits most.