35 Christmas Tree Captions That Are As Sparkly As The Ornaments

The most wonderful time of the year is almost upon us, and I'm counting down the days with every single reason why I can barely wait a second longer. Many of us are longing for winter break, warm nights spent by the fireplace, the first snowfall, all of the merry holiday cheer, and spending time with the people we cherish most. There's also the hype about a particularly prominent Christmas symbol making its grand appearance. I'm talking about the Christmas tree, and, of course, the dozens of pictures and snapshots of said tree that come along with it. It's time to put your creativity to good use this year with more than a few jolly Christmas tree Instagram captions.

Instagram is the real MVP around Christmastime. Throughout the season, your feed is inevitably overflowing with mistletoe, cozy fairy lights, and holiday baking snaps. It's all about spreading the holiday spirit, and sometimes that means snapping a picture (or 10) of your trip to the Christmas tree farm, then your decorated tree, and sharing those shots with your followers.

Don't forget the most important part of the deal: the caption. To take your Christmas tree pictures to the next level of festive, you need a caption with just as much energy and cheer. Whether you're quoting iconic movies and songs, or you’re simply celebrating the lit tree in your house, any of these 35 festive captions will serve as a perfect tree topper for your next post.

"Dear Santa, just leave your credit card under the tree." “We have such good chemis-tree.” "Nobody's walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas." — Clark Griswold, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation “We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup.” — Buddy the Elf, Elf "Feelin’ merry and bright." "With candy canes and silver lanes aglow." — Johnny Mathis "The weather outside is frightful, but the wine is so delightful." "'Tis the season to be jolly." "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." — Buddy the Elf, Elf "Some Christmas tree ornaments do more than glitter and glow, they represent a gift of love given a long time ago." — Tom Baker "What if Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. What if Christmas… perhaps… means a little bit more!” — Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! "I've been good(ish) this year." "'Tis the season to sparkle." "Christmas magic is silent. You don't hear it — you feel it, you know it, you believe it." — Kevin Alan Milne "I’ll take my eggnog spiked, please.” "The jolliest bunch of elves." “Just the tree of us.” "’Christmas is too sparkly,’ said no one ever." "Leave a little sparkle wherever you go." "Merry everything and a happy always." "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal." — Home Alone 2 "Meet you under the mistletoe, boo.” "But first, let’s take an elfie.” “I can feel your presents.” "Don't get your tinsel in a tangle." "Cue the twinkly lights.” “Birch, please.” "Our merry little holiday.” “You light up my life.” "Officially reached peak coziness.” “In my heart is a Christmas tree farm.” — Taylor Swift, “Christmas Tree Farm” “I hope your holidays are tree-mendous.” “It’s time to get lit.” “Everything’s just pine.” “I don’t care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree... but they help.”