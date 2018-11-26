Adding some fairy lights to any space is always a good idea. Whether you're decorating for the holiday season or just brightening up your bedroom, string lights are a home decor must. When hung up on your wall, they create a dreamy aesthetic that makes the perfect backdrop for your OOTD or mirror selfies. Fairy lights can also be used to illuminate your backyard dinner parties or make the picture frames on your bookshelves pop. With how versatile they can be, you'll want to keep around some fairy lights captions for Instagram pics you take that feature them.

Now that the holiday season is here, you and your friends likely have plans to scope out the Christmas lights in your neighborhood. You may even have discussed in your roomie group chat plans to decorate your home for the holidays. For either occasion, you’ll want to have some peppermint hot cocoa to sip on, festive tunes to listen to, and light captions for Instagram snaps you take along the way. When you find a truly lit house or have your home twinkly with icicle lights, you know a group pic in front of those lights is bound to happen. By having some light quotes for Instagram ready to go, you can post your fave snaps no matter watt.

You could even wrap yourself in some string lights to look like a Christmas tree for your holiday photo this year. No matter where the lights are coming from, having these 40 light captions on hand for any dreamy pics you take will make posting so merry and bright.

"Your true nature is luminous." "When in doubt, add more fairy lights." "Shine bright." "Everyone shines, given the right lighting." — Susan Cain, Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking "Mood: Feelin' cozy." "Just keep me where the light is." — John Mayer, "Gravity" "She's the kind of girl whose light doesn't have an off switch." — j. iron word "Cozy for the holidays." "Leave a little sparkle wherever you go." "I do believe in fairies." — Peter Pan "The only thing getting 'lit' this weekend are my string lights at home." "Kiss me under the light of a thousand stars." — Ed Sheeran, "Thinking Out Loud" "Be happy. Be bright. Be you." "Aesthetic." "Nothing can dim the light which shines from within." — Maya Angelou "Christmas lights instantly make me feel eight years old again." "May your days be merry and bright." — Irving Berlin, "White Christmas" "Christmas lights, city nights." "I believe in fairies and unicorns." "A little magic can take you a long way." — Roald Dahl "Keep shining, beautiful one. The world needs your light." "Shine like the whole universe is yours." — Rumi "Rise and shine." "Leave room in your garden for the fairies to dance." "Everyone is a star and deserves a chance to shine." — Marilyn Monroe "It will all shake out. Meanwhile, I'm putting up more twinkle lights." — You've Got Mail "You mustn't be afraid to dream a little bigger, darling." — Inception "I live in my own little fairy tale." "I love my lights a whole watt." "You are such a light in my life." “Watt is going on?” “We could leave the Christmas lights up 'til January.” — Taylor Swift, “Lover” “Can I get a watt watt?” “You’ve got to stay positive no matter watt.” “I’m so delighted right now.” “I’ve got watts of love for fairy lights.” “I said, ‘ooh, I'm blinded by the lights.’” — The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” “Shine, step into the light.” — Harry Styles, “Lights Up” “All of the lights.” — Kanye West, “All of the Lights” “When you possess light within, you see it externally.” — Anaïs Nin