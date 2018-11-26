It's Christmastime once again, which can only mean one thing for your home: It's time to break out the cozy Christmas lights. Now, I know they can be a pain. Every year, you probably wonder if it's worth it untangling the mess of wires and bulbs. But once you get them up, you realize that the answer is always, yes, they're totally worth it, and you're going to snap a bunch of pictures for the 'Gram. You'll need to be armed with clever captions for Christmas lights to keep your feed shining bright like a diamond (or like the top of your Christmas tree).

There's something about putting up Christmas lights that makes me feel so nostalgic. The same way Halloween doesn't feel complete without a jack-o-lantern carving, and Thanksgiving isn't Thanksgiving until you trace your hand on a piece of paper and call it a turkey, Christmas lights complete the holiday spirit in December for me. They look pretty and give your home a beautiful, warm glow. But even more than that, they symbolize the beauty of the holiday season every year.

If you're planning on decorating for Christmas this year — which I hope you are — you should definitely plan on unpacking those Christmas lights. You'll have a few captions for all of your cute pics ready to go, so there's really no excuse.

1. "Dream big, sparkle more, shine bright."

2. "Christmas is too sparkly… said no one ever."

3. "Don't get your tinsel in a tangle."

4. "Where the treetops glisten." — Bing Crosby, "White Christmas"

5. "All the jingle ladies."

6. "Leave a little sparkle wherever you go."

7. "'Tis the season to sparkle."

8. "Decking the halls in sparkles."

9. "Glitter is the new black."

10. "There's room for everyone on the nice list." — Buddy the Elf, Elf

11. "Sleighed it."

12. "All is calm, all is bright." — Bing Crosby, "Silent Night"

13. "Fairy lights on winter nights."

14. "Merry everything and a happy always."

15. "She who leaves a trail of glitter is never forgotten."

16. "May you never be too grown up to search the skies on Christmas Eve."

17. "Have yourself a merry little Christmas." — Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

18. "When in doubt, add more sparkle."

19. "'Tis the season to be cheesin'."

20. "Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see." — The Conductor, The Polar Express

21. "Me every day: Slay. Me in December: Sleigh."

22. "Up to snow good."

23. "The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear." — Buddy the Elf, Elf

24. "All the lights are shining so brightly everywhere." — Mariah Carey, "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

25. "Oh Christmas lights keep shining on." — Coldplay, "Christmas Lights"

26. "All of the lights." — Kanye West, "All Of The Lights"

27. "Walking in a winter wonderland." — Felix Bernard, "Winter Wonderland"

28. "It's the most wonderful time of the year." — Andy Williams, "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year"

29. "And as any child can tell you, there's a certain magic that comes with the very first snow, especially when it falls on the day before Christmas." — Narrator, Frosty the Snowman

30. "Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand." — Dr. Seuss