In my opinion, the holiday season doesn't officially begin until you see your first Christmas light display. That's when you know it's time to break out your festive sweater, stream your favorite Christmas playlist, and take a long walk around the neighborhood to admire the beautiful lights. Personally, I love the houses that go all-out like they're the Griswolds from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. If you're in the same boat as me, be sure to snap a few pics and pair them with funny Christmas light puns when you post on Instagram.

Your family may have a tradition of walking around your neighborhood to see everyone's Christmas lights and decorations. If you don't, you need to add it to your holiday to-do list ASAP. First things first: Bundle up and prep a thermos of hot chocolate for your stroll. When you spot a house you need to capture, take a sippin' selfie with the lights in the background. You may also be out and about in town, shopping for your friends and family when you see a pretty holiday light display. Stop, snap a pic, and light up the ‘Gram with your brilliant light puns (see what I did there?).

When you're ready to post your photos to Instagram, you'll want the ultimate light puns as captions to pair with it, especially when you want to show your feed just how lit your neighborhood is.

Oaker Min / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

"Are these lights real, or are they just a filament of my imagination?" "May your days be merry and bright." — Irving Berlin, "White Christmas" "I love Christmas a whole watt." "I'm delighted to see everyone's Christmas decorations." "My squad's just like Christmas lights, because if one of us goes out, we all go out." "You light up my life." — Debby Boone, "You Light Up My Life" "This house is lit." "These decorations are treemendous." "Spending time with family really lights up the whole holiday season." "Watt's up? Just looking at Christmas lights." "Tree's lit." "I'm dreaming of a bright Christmas." "I'll be waiting light here." "If loving Christmas is wrong, I don't want to be light." "Screw it, we're just going to look at Christmas lights." "It's penguining to look a lot like Christmas." "My Christmas is looking pretty bright with you by my side." “Can I get a watt, watt?" "Lighten up, it's Christmas." "There's some light snow outside." "I love Christmas watts and watts." "Don't mind me, just taking an elfie in front of these Christmas lights." "Watts up, my Grinches?" "The tree and I are getting lit this Christmas." "Make it rein with Christmas lights." "I'm all wrapped up in the Christmas spirit." "Ornamentary, my dear Wattson." "Just hanging with my family looking at Christmas decorations." "These Christmas lights are like no otter." "With all of these beautiful lights, there's no reason for bah humplug." "Lit AF." "Thanks for helping to make my future so merry and bright." "What a delight it is to spend time with the fam." "No need to throw shade when there's so much holiday cheer around." “Ready, set, glow.” “De-lighted to be here with you.” “These lights are the best, fir-sure.” “We go together like tinsel and tree lights.” “Keep calm and light up the tree.” “Christmas lights and cozy nights.” “My tree lights go out more than I do.” “Is Christmas here or is it a filament of my imagination?” “Shining bright this holiday season.” “Better light than never.” “It’s never too light to spread Christmas cheer.” “Another one lights the dust.” “Love at first light.” “Look on the light side.” “The house is at an all-time glow.” “Get your glow on.”