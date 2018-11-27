36 Christmas Puns For Instagram & Making It Rein, My Deer

Christmastime has officially arrived, and you are more than ready to sleigh the holiday season. There's gift shopping and cookie swaps to do with your besties, in addition to a ton of holiday movies to watch with bae. Plus, there's that chocolate peppermint latte that's calling your name from the café down the block. With many activities on your to-do list, you'll want to remember everything by posting all the memories on Instagram. Though, you're so busy wrapping presents and singing carols, you likely need some assistance with Christmas puns for Instagram captions — and I have you covered.

With this list of clever holiday captions, you’ll be ready to post whatever fun comes your way. However, these aren't your average captions. These are puns — aka, the funniest and most delightful kind of captions you can post. Since you have much to do and Christmas is right around the corner, you’ll want to start capturing the memories as soon as possible.

Every Hallmark Christmas movie night with your squad or snowball fight with your love can be documented with a sweet selfie or Boomerang. There's no need to stop the fun, so continue to jingle all the way all December long, and save this list of captions on your phone.

Shutterstock

1. "Hey, Christmas tree, you’ve got a lot of balls coming in here dressed like that."

2. "But first, let me take an elfie."

3. "Me normally: I slay. Me in December: I sleigh."

4. "May your days be meowy and bright. [cat emoji]"

5. "Have yourself a meowy little Christmas."

6. "What's up, my Grinches?"

7. "Meowy Christmas and happy howlidays from these cuddly cuties."

8. "'Feelin’ just pine with you around."

9. "Oh, Christmas tea. Oh, Christmas tea. How warm it is to drink you."

10. "Your decorations look treemendous.”

11. "Fa la la la la, la la llama."

12. "Excuse me, my presents is required around the Christmas tree."

13. "Thanks for bearing with me this holiday season."

14. "We take Christmas seriously in this household. It’s snow laughing matter."

15. "I’m elf-taught."

16. "Sleigh my name, sleigh my name."

17. "Sleigh, what?!"

18. "All my jingle ladies. All my jingle ladies.”

19. "I love you from head to mistletoe."

20. "It was love at frost sight."

21. "If you don't like my Christmas puns, you're rude-olph."

22. "Christmas and spending time with my family has me feeling extra Santa-mental."

23. "I deserve a round of Santa-plause for the awesome gifts I got my friends and fam this year."

24. "I must be a rebel without a Claus.”

25. "Taking an elfie with my besties so we never fir-get this time of year."

26. "OK, icy what you did there."

27. "Oh reindeer, Christmas is here."

28. "It takes one to snow one."

29. "We whisk you a merry Christmas and happy baking.”

30. "Treat your elf."

31. "There’s no place like gnome for the holidays."

32. "I'm eggcited for eggnog."

33. "You snow the deal."

34. "I have the final sleigh."

35. "Whale you kiss me under the mistletoe?"

36. "It's penguining to look a lot like Christmas."