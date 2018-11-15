Throughout the holiday season, there's always something fun to do, from going ice skating and grabbing hot chocolate at a cute dessert shop, to cozying up on the couch for a holiday movie marathon. Undoubtedly the best part is having the time off and heading home to spend it with family. The minute you’re home, you may find yourself watching movies like Frozen and Elf while wrapping presents and laughing about memories of past Christmases. It's a jolly season all around, so for everything you have planned, you'll need some funny holiday captions for Instagram.

The holidays are all about good vibes only and giving thanks for the people in your life. That's why you plan on spending every free second you can getting into the spirit with hot cocoa or checking out holiday markets. You and your squad might even have plans for a white elephant gift exchange this year, and you know there's going to be that one gift that's a total gag. Sometimes, it's actually the gag gift that becomes the most sought-after in the pile.

So with your hilarious gifts in hand, don't forget to pose for a #squadgoals pic to post on the 'Gram. An additional gift to you is this list of 23 captions that will pair nicely with any hilarious holiday pic you have, and be sure to make you "ho ho ho" with laughter, just like Santa.

Shutterstock

1. "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas... but if the white runs out, I'll drink the red."

2. "Me every day: Slay. Me during Christmastime: Sleigh."

3. "Dachshund through the snow."

4. "I think I totally sleigh’d it."

5. "Single and ready to jingle."

6. "My favorite winter activity is going back inside and putting my PJs on."

7. "There’s [snow emoji] place like [home emoji].”

8. "Dear Santa, I've been good all year. Most of the time. Once in a while. Never mind, I'll buy my own stuff."

9. "I come from a family where gravy is considered a beverage." — Erma Bombeck

10. "Don't like my Christmas puns? That's pretty Rude-olph you."

11. "I stopped believing in Santa Claus when I was six. Mother took me to see him in a department store and he asked for my autograph." — Shirley Temple

12. "We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup." — Elf

13. "I’m going to lay under the tree to remind my family that I am a gift.”

14. "Dear, Santa. If it’s easier, you can just leave your credit card under the tree.”

15. "When you stop believing in Santa, you get underwear."

16. "Son of a nutcracker!" — Elf

17. "Feeling just pine sitting near the Christmas tree.”

18. "Always believe in your elf."

19. "Santa and I get along because I also like cookies and look great in red."

20. "Oh gingersnap."

21. "Here comes Amazon. Here comes Amazon. Right down my driveway."

22. "Yule are my fire.”

23. "But first, let's take an elfie."