24 Quotes About Being Thankful That Are Perfect For Your Holiday Snaps

Sometimes, you may let the annoyances and roadblocks in life get to you. You might feel a little stressed out about a major work project, school, and even your friendships. When that happens, you can take a step back and think about the things you already have that make you so happy on the daily. And you certainly don't need it to be Thanksgiving or the holiday season to remind yourself of them. Sometimes, all it takes are inspirational quotes about being thankful to remind you of what's really important.

That's why these 24 quotes about being thankful will make you feel inspired and blessed for what you have in your world. They can also be used for a Thanksgiving Instagram caption when you want to post a picture dedicated to the people you care about, or you can send one to someone in a text or card to let them know how much you love them. These quotes might even get passed on, which means you're pretty much starting a chain of love. Get that chain going strong and have the most amazing Thanksgiving ever.

1. "Home is where my heart (and Mom's pumpkin pie) is."

2. "The secret to having it all is knowing you already do."

3. "There's always something to be thankful for."

4. "Blessed and turkey-obsessed.”

5. "It's not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters." — J.M. Laurence

6. "A grateful heart is a magnet for miracles."

7. "Thankful to be surrounded by these amazing humans, always.”

8. "We're in each other's life for a reason. Thanks for showing up."

9. "Be kind, be thoughtful, be genuine, but most of all, be thankful."

10. "Shine brightly. See beauty. Speak kindly. Love truly. Give freely. Create joyfully. Live thankfully." — Mary Davis

Shutterstock

11. "Be happy with what you have while working for what you want." — Helen Keller

12. "Expect nothing, and you’ll be grateful for everything."

13. "It is not joy that makes us grateful; it is gratitude that makes us joyful." — David Steindl-Rast

14. "Remember when you wanted what you currently have?"

15. "Gratitude turns what we have into enough." — Aesop

16. "I am thankful for nights that turned into mornings, friends that turned into family, dreams that turned into reality, and likes that turned into love."

17. "Build your life around what you love most."

18. "Every picture tells a story, and this one says I’m super thankful."

19. "I came. I saw. I was thankful AF."

20. "My vibe is blessed, and my squad is what I’m thankful for."

21. "Be thankful and blessed every day, not just today."

22. "Dear past, thanks for all the lessons. Dear future, I am ready."

23. "Thankful for you."

24. "I just want to make you happy, because you’re the reason I’m so happy."