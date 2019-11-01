25 Romantic Holiday Movie Captions For Cozy Nights In With Bae

Baking cookies, going holiday shopping, and singing carols are all fun activities, but the ideal winter night was made for cuddling up with bae and watching festive rom-coms. Year after year, your favorite channels feature great lineups of back-to-back holiday movies, so it just makes sense to plan a cozy night in with your partner to catch a few of them. When you're all snuggled up under a flannel blanket with your mugs of hot cocoa, snapping a selfie is necessary, in addition to having some romantic holiday movie captions to pair with it.

For any holiday movie lover, 2019 is your year. Not only is Hallmark returning with its Countdown to Christmas, but Netflix also has a holiday lineup with another A Christmas Prince movie you'll want to check out. Plus, there are classics like The Holiday and Love Actually you can't miss out on. With an agenda that big, it's time to start planning date nights ASAP.

Cuddle up close, pop some holiday popcorn, and enjoy your peppermint hot cocoa. When the time is right, snap a very festive pic of you and your bae together, and post with ease on the 'Gram with any these 25 movie quotes and holiday movie-themed captions.

1. "I suppose I think about love more than anyone really should. I am constantly amazed by its sheer power to alter and define our lives." — The Holiday

2. "If you were a melody... I used only the good notes." — The Holiday

3. "Okay. I'm sorry. I didn't mean to kiss you twice... and then linger a long time on the second kiss." — The Holiday

4. "The truth was that I fell in love with you." — While You Were Sleeping

5. "The second best way to spread Christmas cheer is watching holiday movies with you."

6. "I'm looking for corny in my life." — The Holiday

7. "You have such a pretty face, you should be on a Christmas card." — Elf

8. "I mean, you didn't exactly ask me out... but you did say you loved me... so I'm thinking I've got a date." — The Holiday

9. "I'm in love. I'm in love, and I don't care who knows it." — Elf

10. "Our love is like what you see in a Hallmark Christmas movie."

11. "It's a wonderful life watching Christmas movies with you."

12. "I would travel through the seven levels of the Candy Cane Forest, pass the sea of swirly, twirly gumdrops for you." — a take on the quote from Elf

13. "First, we'll make snow angels for two hours, then we'll go ice skating, then we'll eat a whole roll of Tollhouse cookie dough as fast as we can, and then we'll snuggle." — Elf

14. "I think you're really beautiful and I feel really warm when I'm around you and my tongue swells up." — Elf

15. "It might be that the people I love is, in fact... you." — Love Actually

16. "If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around." — Love Actually

17. "That's what Christmas memories are made from, they're not planned, they're not scheduled, nobody puts them in their Blackberry, they just happen." — Deck The Halls

18. "[...] I finally know what I want and that, in itself, is a miracle. And what I want is YOU." — The Holiday

19. "I just want to cry, cuddle, and watch Christmas movies with you."

20. "There may not be such a thing as a perfect job, a perfect life or a perfect family, but there is such a thing as a perfect moment." — Holiday in Handcuffs

21. "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — When Harry Met Sally

22. "If you wanted to pop by some time that might be nice... more than nice." — Bridget Jones's Diary

23. "We're simply meant to be." — The Nightmare Before Christmas

24. "I bet watching us is like watching a Lifetime Christmas movie come to life."

25. "I have another scenario for you — I'm in love with you." — The Holiday