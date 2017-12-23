12 Christmas Movies On Hulu For A Holiday Streaming Marathon

The holiday season is here at last, and that means it's time to plop down and watch a ton of festive movies. There's just something so special about wrapping yourself up in a blanket while the snow falls outside and getting lost in some great — or even not-so-great — Christmas movies. All you need to start your holiday movie magic is a Hulu subscription. So, check out this list of Christmas movies available on Hulu to give you some great ideas for what to watch this holiday season, and start planning out your movie marathon.

For a lot of movie fans, the month of December is solely devoted to getting in the holiday spirit with movies themed around Christmas. Hulu’s selection is perfect for everyone, whether you are looking for a critically acclaimed recent release about the holidays, a quirky new take on the genre, or the tried and true territory of those predictable and comforting Lifetime and Hallmark movies that come out in droves at the end of every year. The streamer even implemented a holiday hub especially for its Christmas content to make it easier than ever to find a flick.

Here are some of the standout offerings on Hulu this holiday season:

1. Happiest Season

There has been a lot of discussion over the lack of LGBTQ+ representation in holiday love stories, but that is starting to change. In 2020, Hulu delivered what is sure to be a classic in the genre with Happiest Season, a film with an all-star cast including Kristen Stewart, Aubrey Plaza, and Dan Levy, about a woman who’s forced to hide her true self when visiting her girlfriend’s family for the holidays. It’s a fresh take on a holiday rom-com that’s full of heart and humor, although the ending did cause a bit of a stir online, so get ready to possibly fight over who Abby really should’ve ended up with.

2. The Holiday

Columbia Pictures

For rom-com fans, there’s just no beating The Holiday when it comes to modern Christmas classics. The beloved Nancy Meyers movie follows two frustrated women who agree to trade houses for the holidays, resulting in magical new adventures for each. With Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black all delivering iconic performances, it’s guaranteed to give your Christmas some bright and shining star power

3. A Very Brady Christmas

The holidays are all about surrounding yourself with familiar faces, and what could be more familiar than television's favorite family? The Brady Bunch's made-for-TV Christmas movie was the highest-rated TV movie of 1988, and it's still the perfect nostalgic choice for the holidays now that it's available to stream on Hulu.

4. The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special

If you’re a RuPaul’s Drag Race fan, then Hulu has the perfect holiday special for you to check out this season. Both Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme have slayed the runway on Drag Race, and now they’re sleighing their very own variety show packed with holly-jolly spirit.

5. The March Sisters at Christmas

If you love Little Women, this loose adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s seminal work is the perfect choice for your holiday watchlist. The film modernizes the iconic characters as the four sisters work together to fix up their family home to stop it from being sold at Christmastime.

6. The Man Who Invented Christmas

Everyone knows the classic holiday tale The Christmas Carol, but do you know the story behind the story? That’s what this Dan Stevens-led 2017 biopic is all about. The movie focuses on Charles Dickens’ inspiration behind what would go on to become one of the most well-known Christmas stories ever.

7. Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

Freeform

For a modern twist on a holiday romance, look no further than this 2019 Freeform flick. Ghosts and Christmas have a long history together, but Ghosting updates that concept after a young woman is hit by a car while she’s too busy texting about a perfect first date. She wakes up a ghost, and must settle her unfinished business during the holiday season before she can cross over into the afterlife.

8. No Sleep 'Til Christmas

Let’s be real: Getting a good night’s sleep over the holidays isn’t always that easy. Amid all the decorating, gift buying, and family get-togethers, you might relate to the plight of Lizzie and Billy, a pair of strangers struggling with insomnia over the holidays. The catch is, they can sleep well when sharing a bed, which obviously complicates things with Lizzie’s fiancé.

9. Holly’s Holiday

Another cheesy, feel-good option from Lifetime with a fantastical plot, Holly’s Holiday is about a businesswoman obsessed with the idea of perfection who finally gets just what she’s been dreaming of: the perfect boyfriend. Well, actually, he’s a mannequin come to life, so he may be too perfect. If you’re looking for a dose of Christmas magic with your holiday romance, this movie is a must.

10. The Mistle-Tones

One of the best things about the holiday season is all the music, and ABC Family’s 2012 musical Christmas movie The Mistle-Tones is sure to have you hitting all the most festive notes. The movie stars Tia Mowry and Tori Spelling as rival singers who each put together a holiday singing group to compete against one another.

11. Jingle All the Way

Arnold Schwarzenegger made his name as an action star, but he’s also a Christmas icon thanks to this 1996 family comedy. In Jingle All the Way, Schwarzenegger plays an overworked salesman tasked with the most difficult holiday-related task of all: trying to get his hands on the year’s must-have toy for his son. It’s full of hijinks and hilarious gags, along with a heaping helping of holiday spirit.

12. Holiday in Handcuffs

One of the wildest concepts for a Christmas movie ever, ABC Family’s Holiday in Handcuffs is about a woman who kidnaps a stranger to pretend to be her boyfriend for her family’s holiday celebrations after her boyfriend suddenly dumps her. It’s a lot more twisted than your average holiday flick, which might appeal to some movie lovers looking for a break from the usual. Plus, with Melissa Joan Hart and Mario Lopez as the stars, it’s sure to be a hit for ‘90s lovers.