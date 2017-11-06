It's almost mistletoe season, folks (aka cuffing season 2.0). It's the time of year for couples and crushes to cuddle up by the fireplace with eggnog and get ~casually~ caught under the mistletoe together. After all, the holidays truly bring out some magical, romantic feels. It's the prime time of year to play songs like Mariah Carey’s "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and Justin Bieber’s "Mistletoe" like it's nobody's business. Along with all of this, there's no better time than the present to come up with some mistletoe Instagram captions.

Every year, you'll inevitably catch the classic tree and holiday present 'grams, and chances are, you'll scroll by a few snaps of couples posing in their ugly Christmas sweaters. This year, turn up the originality with the perfect holiday photo prop: mistletoe. Ham it up or take it seriously, whichever floats your boat best. Match your festive pics with a caption or two from these 31 mistletoe quotes, and you'll be spreading all of the mistletoe season cheer in no time.

1. "Meet me by the mistletoe." — Destenee

2. "What happens under the mistletoe stays under the mistletoe."

3. "Martinis and mistletoe."

4. "Holiday wishes and mistletoe kisses."

5. "All I want for Christmas is you." — Mariah Carey

6. "You can kiss me whenever you want, no mistletoe needed."

7. "Keep calm and kiss me under the mistletoe."

8. "I wish you hair was made of mistletoe, so I'd always have an excuse to kiss you."

9. "Holidays hugs and mistletoe kisses."

10. "It's the most wonderful time of the year. With the kids jingle belling and everyone telling you 'be of good cheer.' It's the most wonderful time of the year." — Andy Williams

11. "Here's to spiked eggnog, mistletoe kisses, tacky sweaters..."

12. "Mistletoe and margaritas." — Shannon Stacey

13. "Better results than mistletoe."

14. "Christmas time, mistletoe, and wine." — Cliff Richard

15. "Oh, by gosh, by golly. It’s time for mistletoe and holly." — Frank Sinatra

16. "Let’s have a rock and roll Christmas, just like we used to know. Yeah, a rock and roll Christmas, and I’ll meet you by the mistletoe." — George Thorogood And The Destroyers

17. "It could have been the steeple bell, that wrapped us up within its spell. It only took one kiss to know… It must have been the mistletoe!" — Barbara Mandrell

18. "Let’s kiss cause it’s the season dear. Let’s kiss, who needs a reason dear? We’ve got that holiday feeling now!" — Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gorme

19. "He was Christmas morning, crimson fireworks, and birthday wishes." — Raquel Franco

20. "We run on coffee and Christmas cheer."

21. "I don't know what to say, except it's Christmas, and we're all in misery." — Ellen Griswold

22. "You are the happy to my holiday, jingle in my bells, nut to my cracker, fruit to my cake, present under my tree, a wish to my star, home for my holiday, candy to my cane, kiss under the mistletoe, holly to my jolly, winter to my wonderland, ginger to my bread, milk to my cookie, joy to my world, star on my tree, love of my life."

23. "The story of Christmas is a story of love." — Henry B. Eyring

24. "At Christmas, all roads lead home." — Marjorie Holmes

25. "If kisses were snowflakes, I'd send you a blizzard."

26. "Open your hands if you want to be held." — Rumi

27. "Make it a December to remember."

28. "Merry everything and a happy always."

29. "They could deck the halls with our love."

30. "Christmas love is the best love."

31. "The best time for new beginnings is now."