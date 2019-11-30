28 Captions For Picking Out Your Christmas Tree That Are Sappy & Sweet

Before the holiday festivities even begin, you need one thing: your Christmas tree. It's the centerpiece to the halls you plan on decking, so it's officially time to go tree shopping. Whether you plan on heading to a local tree farm or stopping by the stand near your apartment, you should definitely bring along some captions for picking out your Christmas tree for whenever an Insta-worthy moment presents itself.

It may be a family tradition of yours to find the biggest tree in the lot, or maybe you're starting a new one with bae for your first place together. Whatever your plan may be, choosing a tree is not a simple task. You may want something that looks like a Charlie Brown Christmas tree, or something that's really tall. But despite the endless options, when you find the right tree, you'll know it. Cherish the moment with a tree selfie.

You can document the whole adventure of getting your tree home with some festive hashtags and any of these 28 Christmas tree captions. But the one picture you really need to snap is the final outcome. When you have your tree in your living room all decked out with ornaments, set up a self-timer to get all your loved ones together for a big group pic that's sure to be tree-mendous.

Shutterstock

1. "Rockin' around this tree."

2. "Don't you, fir-get about me."

3. "Thanks fir going Christmas tree shopping with me."

4. "Having a tree-mendous time with this one."

5. "Why buy one when you could buy tree?"

6. "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas." — Bing Crosby, "It's Beginning To Look Like Christmas"

7. "Looking for something that I have good chemis-tree with."

8. "So many trees, so little time."

9. "Just the tree of us."

10. "I pine fir the right tree."

11. "Spilling the Christmas tea at the farm."

12. "Picked a good one."

13. "What's cuter, my tree or me?"

Shutterstock

14. "May the forest be with you."

15. "A little Christmas tea to warm up after looking for our Christmas tree."

16. "I think we all a-green on the same tree."

17. "Looking for the tree that's going to light up my life."

18. "All spruced up and ready to par-tree."

19. "Sorry, I snatched up the best Christmas tree in the farm."

20. "Today was un-fir-gettable."

21. "Sorry for such a sappy post, but I just really love my Christmas tree."

22. "Now that I've found my Christmas tree, I'm feeling just pine."

23. "Feeling extra jolly now that I have my Christmas tree."

24. "I can't decide. I'll just take them all."

25. "If you need me, I'll be lost in the Christmas trees."

26. "I wish you could scratch and sniff this photo."

27. "Are we out of the woods yet?" — Taylor Swift, "Out Of The Woods"

28. "I fa-la-la-la-love my Christmas tree."