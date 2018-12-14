30 Instagram Captions For Before Christmas, Because You're Glowing With Holiday Cheer

Presents? Wrapped and placed perfectly underneath the tree. Christmas movies? Watched, multiple times. Hot chocolate? Brewed with just the right amount of marshmallows. It's safe to say, you're ahead of the game this year when it comes to gearing up for the holidays. You started singing Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the top of your lungs the second the turkey and mashed potatoes were put away on Thanksgiving Day. You bought all of your gifts and hung up your decor on Black Friday, and are starting to repeat some of your favorite traditions now. Girl, you need some Instagram captions for before Christmas, because you're simply glowing with holiday cheer.

Some of your friends can relate to the Grinch — complaining about the crowds at the shopping malls and the constant holiday music that's playing in your apartment. But, you're quite the opposite. You announce to the people in the busy parking lots that evergreen is your new favorite color, and recite quotes from The Holiday on the regular. You bake cookies until the crack of dawn, and decorate gingerbread houses for everyone on your "nice" list, too. (Step aside, Buddy the Elf. There's a new Christmas lover in town.)

Yes, nobody can really reach your level of excitement. And if we're being completely honest, it's getting your tinsel in a tangle. I mean, you need someone to gush about the holidays with — someone who will understand your love for candy canes and putting twinkly lights on literally everything.

Here's an idea: Why don't you post a picture on social media before all of the festivities start? One of your followers is bound to appreciate your big red bows and special ornaments. Add one of these 30 captions for before Christmas, and it might just be your most liked picture yet.

1. "Choose joy."

2. "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas." — Meredith Willson, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"

3. "All is calm, all is bright." — Joseph Mohr, "Silent Night"

4. "Always believe that something wonderful is about to happen." — Dr. Sukhraj Dhillon

5. "It's the season to sparkle."

6. "Keep calm and jingle all the way to Christmas."

7. "We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup." — Buddy the Elf, Elf

8. "Never stop believing in the magic of Christmas."

9. "A note to December: Please make all my wishes come true."

10. "Oh, reindeer! It's almost the holidays."

11. "Already feeling so merry and bright."

12. "Leave a little sparkle and a few snowflakes wherever you go."

13. "'Christmas is too sparkly,' Said no one ever."

14. "A cotton-headed ninnymuggins." — Buddy the Elf, Elf

15. "Don't get your tinsel in a tangle."

16. "Happy ho ho ho and all that."

17. "There's snow place like home sweet home."

18. "It's time to sleigh this holiday."

19. "No Grinches allowed."

20. "Get your holiday glow on."

21. "I'm dreaming of the holidays and having a white Christmas."

22. "Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow." — Sammy Cahn, "Let It Snow"

23. "Santa, please stop here."

24. "My favorite color is Christmas lights."

25. "Candy cane wishes and mistletoe kisses."

26. "Sleigh my name, Sleigh my name."

27. "Nobody's walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas." — Clark Griswold, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

28. "Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can't see." — The Polar Express

29. "Not too hot. Extra chocolate. Shaken, not stirred." — The Santa Clause

30. "Christmas isn't a season. It's a feeling." — Edna Ferber

The truth is, you don't necessarily need to save your festive picture ideas or clever captions for cookies for Christmas Eve. So, pose against those bright lights, and maybe throw a sparkler into the frame, too. Any props that show off your love for "the most wonderful time of the year" is always a good idea.

Now, quick question: Should I throw my sunglasses on before double-tapping? Even from the other side of the screen, I can tell that you're glowing with holiday cheer.