What do you get when a romantic comedy meets the holidays? Well, in my personal opinion, you get the greatest movie of the season: The Holiday. This movie has been part of my winter traditions since when it came out in 2006. Every December, you can catch me snuggling up on the couch and cueing up the title screen. The first few notes of the soundtrack play and tug on my heartstrings. Like me, you're a big fan of this movie and the iconic scenes filled with gumption. Now, you need some quotes from The Holiday for Instagram captions, because you're celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.

The concept behind this movie is honestly genius. Two women switch places for a week during the holidays. Amanda (Cameron Diaz) goes to London and falls in love with a lovely British man, Graham (Jude Law) — while Iris (Kate Winslet) goes to Los Angeles and creates a life for herself full of happiness, friendship, and love, thanks to a cute and iconic elderly man and Miles (Jack Black).

These couples share a lot of emotional, light-hearted, and relatable AF moments. There are the heart-to-hearts over Christmas fettuccine, and the movie score duets that are sung loudly in a video store. It all feels a little familiar, huh? I mean, you may remember a time when you were in love and it didn't work out, or took a leap in a relationship, too. You could've used some gumption back then, especially after re-watching this holiday favorite over and over again.

You've learned that you have to be the leading lady in your life, not the the best friend — and that there's something amazing about the unexpected. You've decided that, this year, you're going to post a picture on social media, and dedicate it to The Holiday. Lucky for you, these 24 quotes will be a perfect fit — like a "meet cute," if you will.

1. "If you were a melody... I used only the good notes."

2. "You're supposed to be the leading lady of your own life, for god's sake!"

3. "You're incredible! You're a prodigy! A doodle prodigy!"

4. "I suppose I think about love more than anyone really should. I am constantly amazed by its sheer power to alter and define our lives."

5. "I have another scenario for you — I'm in love with you."

6. "I don't know. But I think what I've got is something slightly resembling, gumption."

7. "I'm not going to fall in love with you, I promise."

8. "In the movies we have leading ladies and we have the best friend. You, I can tell, are a leading lady, but for some reason you are behaving like the best friend."

9. "I need some peace and quiet, or whatever it is people go away for."

10. "I'm looking for corny in my life."

11. "It's Christmas Eve and we are going to go celebrate being young and being alive."

12. "Legend has it, when the Santa Anas blow, anything can happen."

13. "Okay. I'm sorry. I didn't mean to kiss you twice... and then linger a long time on the second kiss."

14. "For some quite inexplicably, love fades; for others love is simply lost. But then of course love can also be found, even if just for the night."

15. "And after all that, however long all that may be, you'll go somewhere new. And you'll meet people who make you feel worthwhile again."

16. "I have a cow and I sew. How's that for 'hard to relate to?'"

17. "Well, like I said, Most Interesting Girl Award."

18. "Shakespeare said, 'Journeys end in lovers meeting.' What an extraordinary thought."

19. "He's really cute. I feel great when I'm with him, which is an entirely new experience. And he's about ninety years old."

20. "I don't know what to say about it. Totally brill."

21. "I've found almost everything ever written about love to be true."

22. "I can't figure out the mathematics of this, I just know I love you."

23. "So now I'm just gonna kiss you for the millionth time and say, 'Be seeing you'."

24. "I've got a life to start living."

Did you find something that will fit your post? Sweet! Now, you've got a life to start living. As the leading lady, it's time that you start jumping into adventures and love stories of your own. It's time that you leave behind the toxic people in your life, like Iris — or take some cues from a sweet old man on perseverance and how to arrange a "meet-cute." So, get to it, and until next time, "be seeing you."