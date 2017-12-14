22 Christmas Song Lyrics For Instagram Captions That You Will Fa-La-La-La-Love

Forget the candy canes, snow, and lights all around. It just wouldn't feel like Christmas without those beloved holiday jams we hear every year. They can really put you in the right mood for the season. They remind you to keep "rockin' around the Christmas tree" as a "white Christmas" is right outside your window. It may be extremely difficult to choose, because there are just so many good ones, but everyone has their favorite Christmas song. When you're making memories and snapping pictures all month long, you can use Christmas song lyrics for Instagram captions.

You already have all of the songs playing on repeat, so they're right there for you to use. But if you need some inspiration, these 22 Christmas song lyrics are ready for you to use for any holiday pictures you want to post. Everyone will immediately know what you're talking about. Buddy the Elf said it best when he let everyone know that, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." So, spread that Christmas cheer with some lyrics that will totally have everyone singing along. "Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow" with some festive posts to your Instagram that will definitely make sure you "have yourself a merry little Christmas."

1. "Oh holy night. The stars are brightly shining. It is the night of our dear savior's birth." — "Oh Holy Night"

2. "Have yourself a merry little Christmas." — "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"

3. "Jingle bell, jingle bells, jingle all the way." — "Jingle Bells"

4. "Baby, it's cold outside." — "Baby, It's Cold Outside"

5. "All I want for Christmas is you." — "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

6. "Silent night, holy night. All is calm, all is bright." — "Silent Night" Pinterest

7. "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas." — "White Christmas"

8. "Joy to the world." — "Joy To The World"

9. "We wish you a Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year." — "We Wish You A Merry Christmas"

10. "Deck the halls with boughs of holly." — "Deck The Halls"

11. "I don't want a lot for Christnas. There is just one thing I need." — "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

12. "Good tidings to you, and all of your kin. Good tidings for Christmas, and a Happy New Year." — "We Wish You a Merry Christmas"

13. "Follow me in merry measure. While I tell of Yuletide treasure." — "Deck the Halls"

14. "I just want you for my own. More than you could ever know. Make my wish come true. All I want for Christmas is you." — "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

15. "You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. But do you recall the most famous reindeer of all?" — "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

16. "I know exactly what I want this year. Santa, can you hear me?" — "My Only Wish (This Year)"

17. "Rockin' around the Christmas tree, at the Christmas party hop." — "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree"

18. "He's all I want, just for me. Underneath my Christmas tree. I'll be waiting here. Santa, that's my only wish this year." — "My Only Wish (This Year)"

19. "You will get a sentimental feeling when you hear, voices singing, 'let's be jolly, deck the halls with boughs of holly.'" — "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree"

20. "It's that time of year, Christmastime is here. With the blessings from above. God sends you his love and everything's OK. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays." — "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays"

21. "Run, run Rudolph, Santa's got to make it to town." — "Run Rudolph Run"

22. "Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful. And since we've no place to go, let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!" — "Let It Snow"