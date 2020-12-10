31 Taylor Swift Lyrics For Holiday Captions You Could Leave Up ‘Til January

Christmas is on its way — or, should we say, Swiftmas. Though Taylor Swift is helmed as the unofficial queen of fall, you may’ve recently realized that she also reigns over winter, thanks to the re-release of her holiday track “Christmas Tree Farm.” Not only does the singer have a plethora of general wintry, snow-filled quotes in her musical arsenal, she also has 30+ lyrics in her catalog of songs specifically related to the most wonderful time of the year. So, if you’re ever in need of Taylor Swift lyrics for Christmas, New Year’s Day, or overall holiday season captions, your festive pics are in luck.

Since 2007’s The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection, the Grammy-winning artist has blessed us with tunes that would make Kris Kringle proud, starting with her original tracks “Christmases When You Were Mine” and “Christmas Must Be Something More.” As the years went on, she continued to infuse holiday-centric words into her music, even if the songs weren’t explicitly about the holidays. (Does “We could leave the Christmas lights up 'til January” from “Lover” ring a bell?) And they’re not all jolly either, so if you’re in a #mood the last month of the year, and your “winter nights are taken up by static, stress, and holiday shopping traffic,” Taylor Claus has you covered. Here are 31 Taylor Swift Christmas and New Year’s lyrics for your holiday captions:

Taylor Swift Holiday Lyrics From The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection

“Please take down the mistletoe.” — “Christmases When You Were Mine”

“Seasons greetings, hope you’re well.” — “Christmases When You Were Mine”

“For me it's just a lonely time 'cause there were Christmases when you were mine.” — “Christmases When You Were Mine”

“‘Merry Christmas, everybody.’ That'll have to be something I just say this year.” — “Christmases When You Were Mine”

“I'll bet you got your mom another sweater.” — “Christmases When You Were Mine”

“When you were putting up the lights this year, did you notice one less pair of hands?” — “Christmases When You Were Mine”

“I know this shouldn't be a lonely time, but there were Christmases when I didn't wonder how you are tonight.” — “Christmases When You Were Mine”

“What if ribbons and bows didn't mean a thing?” — “Christmas Must Be Something More”

“Would the song still survive without five golden rings?” — “Christmas Must Be Something More”

“Would you still wanna kiss without mistletoe?” — “Christmas Must Be Something More”

“What would happen if Christmas carols told a lie?” — “Christmas Must Be Something More”

“Put a wreath up on your door.” — “Christmas Must Be Something More”

“Christmas must be something more.” — “Christmas Must Be Something More”

“What would happen if presents all went away?” — “Christmas Must Be Something More”

Taylor Swift Holiday Lyrics From Red

“You start to talk about the movies that your family watches every single Christmas.” — “Begin Again”

“Christmas lights glisten.” — “The Moment I Knew”

Taylor Swift Holiday Lyrics From Reputation

“There's glitter on the floor after the party.” — “New Year’s Day”

"Candle wax and Polaroids on the hardwood floor." — "New Year's Day"

“I want your midnights.” — “New Year’s Day”

"But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day." — "New Year's Day"

Taylor Swift Holiday Lyrics From Lover

“We could leave the Christmas lights up 'til January.” — “Lover”

Taylor Swift Holiday Lyrics From Folklore

“They picked out a home and called it Holiday House.” — “The Last Great American Dynasty”

Taylor Swift Holiday Lyrics From Evermore

“'Tis the damn season, write this down.” — “‘Tis The Damn Season”

“The holidays linger like bad perfume.” — “‘Tis The Damn Season”

“I'm sure that you got a wife out there. Kids and Christmas, but I'm unaware.” — “Right Where You Left Me”

Other Taylor Swift Holiday Lyrics

“My winter nights are taken up by static, stress, and holiday shopping traffic.” — “Christmas Tree Farm”

“In my heart is a Christmas tree farm.” — “Christmas Tree Farm”

“Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon.” — “Christmas Tree Farm”

“Under the mistletoe, watching the fire glow, and telling me, "I love you."” — “Christmas Tree Farm”

“In the town, kids are dreaming of sleighs, and they're warm and they're safe, they wake to see a blanket of snow.” — “Christmas Tree Farm”

“Baby, baby, merry Christmas to you.” — “Christmas Tree Farm”