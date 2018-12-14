30 Instagram Captions For Before Christmas & All The Holiday Cheer

Presents? Wrapped and placed perfectly underneath the tree. Christmas movies? Watched, multiple times. Hot chocolate? Brewed with just the right amount of marshmallows. It's safe to say you're ahead of the game this year when it comes to gearing up for the holidays. You just need some Instagram captions for before Christmas, because you're simply glowing with holiday cheer.

Some of your friends may relate to the Grinch — complaining about the crowds at the shopping malls and the constant holiday music that's playing in your apartment. But you're quite the opposite. You announce to the people in the busy parking lots that evergreen is your new favorite color, and recite quotes from The Holiday on the regular. You love baking all the holiday cookies for everyone on your "nice" list too. (Step aside, Buddy the Elf. There's a new Christmas lover in town.)

Nobody can really reach your level of excitement, and it may be getting your tinsel in a tangle. You need someone to gush about the holidays with — someone who will understand your love for candy canes and putting twinkly lights on literally everything.

Here's an idea: Why don't you post a picture on social media before all of the festivities start? One of your followers is bound to appreciate your big red bows and special ornaments, and want to leave you a comment like, “Your tree is lookin’ pine!” Just add one of these captions for before Christmas and watch all of your notifications roll in.

1. "Getting a head start on holiday things.”

2. "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas." — Meredith Willson, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"

3. “My apartment is looking snow freakin' cute."

4. "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Christmas trees."

5. "It's the season to sparkle."

6. "Jingling all the way to Christmas."

7. "Christmas mode: on."

8. "Never stop believing in the magic of Christmas."

9. "A note to December: Please make all my wishes come true."

10. "Oh, reindeer! It's almost the holidays."

11. "Already feeling so merry and bright."

12. "Leave a little sparkle and a few snowflakes wherever you go."

13. "'Christmas is too sparkly,' said no one ever."

14. “Me and the holidays are peppermint to be.”

15. "Don't get your tinsel in a tangle."

16. "Happy ho ho ho and all that."

17. "There's snow place like home sweet home."

18. "Me in November: Slay. Me in December: Sleigh.”

19. "No Grinches allowed here."

20. "Get your holiday glow on."

21. "Put your resting Grinch face away."

22. “I’ve never met a December I didn’t like.”

23. "Can somebody tell Santa I’m ready for Christmas?”

24. "My favorite color is Christmas lights."

25. "Candy cane wishes and mistletoe kisses."

26. "Welcome to my home for the holidays."

27. "These are the days before Christmas we live for."

28. “The holidays — aka, the merriest adventure of the year.”

29. "What's a better duo than me and Christmas? I'll wait."

30. "Christmas isn't a season. It's a feeling." — Edna Ferber