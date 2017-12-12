25 Christmas Dinner Instagram Captions As Delicious As The Meal Itself

Some of us may still be sorely missing that Thanksgiving dinner, but Christmas dinner is on its way to dry our foodie tears. Seriously, the spread is so picture perfect, it’s no wonder our feeds will be flooding with plate pics. Christmas dinner Instagram captions have to be as filling as the meal itself because your plate needs to stand out from the rest... or should I say lay out?

Sure, Christmas has been made out to be a holiday revolving around gifts, trees, and peppermint flavored everything, but what about that dinner plate that inevitably #blesses our bellies? Every household is different, which is why you’ve got to show off yummy food straight from your kitchen. I’m not sure when everyone decided a picture of a plate of food was Instagram-worthy, but scrolling through them has become a trendy pastime.

From angles to plate assortment, you can already envision how that delicious ensemble is going to look before you devour all of your favorite contents. Get a before and after thing started or simply show the gorgeous plate before you decided to dig in like it's no one’s business. Either way is completely acceptable. Any of these Instagram captions can accompany those plate pics and have your followers drooling on their screens.

1. "The fondest memories are made gathered around a table."—Unknown

2. "All I want for Christmas is food." —Unknown

3. "The most treasured things passed down from generation to generation are the family recipes." —Robert St. John

4. “Strange to see how a good dinner and feasting reconciles everybody.” —Samuel Pepys

5. “Best of stories are created at Airports, Dinner Tables and Showers!” —Jasleen Kaur Gumber

6. “There is nothing that makes me happier than sitting around the dinner table and talking until the candles are burned down.” — Madeleine L'Engle

7. “How often have the greatest thoughts and ideas come to light during conversations with the family over the evening dinner?” — E.A. Bucchianeri

8. “The best meals are those prepared by loving hands.” — Ken Poirot

9. “I'm eating'it quick... but I'll remember it a long time.” — Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings

10. "I'm thankful for every moment." — Al Green

11. "Merry everything and a happy always." — Unknown

12. “Pull up a chair. Take a taste. Come join us. Life is so endlessly delicious.” —Ruth Reichl

13. “Everything you see I owe to spaghetti.” — Sophia Loren

14. “When engaged in eating, the brain should be the servant of the stomach.” —Agatha Christie

15. “When in doubt, ingest carbs.” —Rachel Cohn

16. "Save room for dessert." —Unknown

17. "Food tastes better when you eat it with your family." — Unknown

18. “There is no sincere love than the love of food.” — George Bernard Shaw

19. "Food is for eating, and good food is to be enjoyed... I think food is, actually, very beautiful in itself." — Delia Smith

20. "You don't need a silver fork to eat good food." — Paul Prudhomme

21. "Cooking is all about people. Food is maybe the only universal thing that really has the power to bring everyone together. No matter what culture, everywhere around the world, people get together to eat." — Guy Fieri

22. “One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.” —Virginia Woolf

23. “I am not a glutton - I am an explorer of food." — Erma Bombeck

24. “I don't know what it is about food your mother makes for you, especially when it's something that anyone can make - pancakes, meat loaf, tuna salad - but it carries a certain taste of memory.” — Mitch Albom

25. “It's so beautifully arranged on the plate - you know someone's fingers have been all over it.” ― Julia Child

Christmas dinner fills our belly, but the events surrounding that holiday sit down, fill so much more. From the food, people and things to do, it really is the most wonderful time of the year.