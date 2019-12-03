The latest addition to Starbucks' holiday lineup is a must-have beverage during the hectic holiday season, and it'll give you the kick you need. The caffeine in Starbucks' new Irish Cream Cold Brew will jumpstart your day so you stay charged this winter, whether you're off holiday shopping or hosting Christmas parties. It's time to get festive with the perfect morning pick-me-up.

Starbucks unveiled the Irish Cream Cold Brew on Tuesday, Dec. 3, which is the same day the new menu item hit stores at participating Starbucks locations across the United States and Canada. Inspired by homemade Irish cream from a Starbucks product developer's family recipe, the drink is a unique blend of Starbucks Cold Brew and the brand's new Irish Cream Syrup. The sweetened cold brew is topped off with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and a dash of cocoa powder, giving you a smooth and decadent flavor.

You'll stay energized sippin' on the tasty Irish Cream Cold Brew, which comes in at 185 mg of caffeine for a grande. For comparison, a Cappuccino at Starbucks is about 150 mg of caffeine, as is the Chestnut Praline Latte and the Eggnog Latte.

The brand has made the beverage easily customizable, so if you're looking for a non-dairy option this winter, there's good news for you. Just ask your barista to make the vanilla sweet cream cold foam with an alternative milk, like almond milk, soy milk, or coconut milk. You'll also be able to customize any of the other sips on Starbuck's menu by adding the new Irish Cream Syrup to your drink for an extra charge.

A grande Irish Cream Cold Brew will cost you anywhere from $4.45 to $4.75 depending on where you purchase it. And since it's a limited edition menu item and only available while supplies last (just like Starbucks' other holiday drinks), you'll want to act fast and get your hands on the seasonal speciality ASAP.

To get a taste of the new drink at a fraction of the price, you'll want to grab a friend and take advantage of Starbuck's Happy Hour, which is happening every Thursday throughout December from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. local time. During the promotion, you'll be able to snag a buy one, get one free deal on any handcrafted beverage (size grande or larger), including the new Irish Cream Cold Brew and other holiday drinks. To partake in the offer, just download the Starbucks app and show your barista your Happy Hour coupon when you check out. With a whole lineup of festive beverages to indulge in, there's every reason to be merry this season.