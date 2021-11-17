Starbucks’ Red Cup Day Is Back, And Here’s How To Get A Free Tumbler

The holiday festivities are in full swing at Starbucks. After unveiling its holiday menu on Nov. 4, the coffee giant is taking the seasonal celebrations to the next level with a fan-favorite tradition: red cup day. The famous reusable red holiday cup is finally making its return, after being sorely missed during the holiday drinks debut. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Starbucks’ free red cup for 2021 that you can reuse all season long.

If you haven’t had the chance to try Starbucks’ holiday menu yet, you might want to make some time. On Thursday, Nov. 18, you can score a reusable red cup for free at participating U.S. Starbucks locations. If you’re eager to get your hands on the environmentally-friendly tumbler for the fourth year in row, here’s how the 2021 red cup day giveaway works.

Just like in years past, you can get a free reusable red cup while supplies last when you order any of the special seasonal sips off the holiday menu. As a refresher, the holiday menu includes Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Toasted White Hot Chocolate, Irish Cream Cold Brew, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte. But that’s not all: Fall sips like the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew count toward the free red cup as well.

The red cup giveaway will run for one day only on Nov. 18, and eligible orders include those placed in person (either from the drive-thru, café, or curbside), mobile orders made for pickup or curbside pickup, and Uber Eats delivery orders.

Courtesy of Starbucks

This year’s red cup is made with 50% recycled content, and it prominently features the familiar Starbucks logo atop of a whimsical white and lilac ribbon design. Different from the 50-cent discount on holiday drinks you could get throughout the season in past years, the 2021 reusable red cup deal is good for 10 cents off your drink when you bring back the cleaned holiday cup and order in-store — drive-thru orders are not eligible for the 10-cent drink discount.

The red cups are sure to go fast, so make sure you’ve got your order memorized, and don’t forget to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before you go.