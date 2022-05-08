13 Starbucks Drinks Without Coffee For A Java-Free Boost

Let’s face it: coffee isn’t for everyone. But just because you’re not a fan of the drink doesn’t mean you can’t still treat yourself to a sip from Starbucks. Whether you’re in the mood for a caffeinated tea boost, a mid-day refresher, or a sweet dessert-like drink, these 13 Starbucks drinks without coffee are definitely worth trying out.

There’s no shortage of coffee-free drinks at Starbucks — you just need to know where to look. Sure, there will always be some obvious menu options to choose from, like hot or iced teas or Refreshers, but did you know that Starbucks has a whole lineup of Crème Frappucinos that don’t contain any coffee? Or that Starbucks makes multiple kinds of Steamed Apple Juices that’ll keep you just as warm on a chilly fall day as a PSL? There are so many coffee-free options out there just waiting to be tested, and the best part is, you don’t even have to sacrifice the caffeine to partake.

If you’re looking to switch up your usual Starbucks routine, make sure to check out these 13 coffee-less hacks before your next run, and see how the coffee-free beverages compare to your go-to order of cuppa for yourself.

Hot Teas Starbucks It goes without saying, but Starbucks’ teas aren’t made with any coffee. And with four kinds of hot teas to choose from (Green, Black, Herbal, and Chai), there’s plenty of hot coffee-free beverages to keep you warm through the winter.

Iced Teas If it’s too warm outside for a hot tea, Starbucks offers a range of iced tea options, like Iced Chai Teas, Iced Black Teas, Iced Green Teas, and Iced Herbal Teas.

Matcha Latte Matcha Lattes make for a great alternative to coffee, especially because they still provide that extra (and much-needed) caffeine boost throughout the day. Plus, Starbucks serves its Matcha Lattes hot or iced, which means you can grab the green tea beverage all year long.

Pink Drink Starbucks When searching for a coffee alternative, you can’t forget about the Pink Drink. If you didn’t know, the popular pink sip is an Acai Refresher that blends accents of passion fruit and acai with creamy coconut milk, and is topped off with a scoop of strawberries. And if you want to sip like an Olympian, you can also customize your Pink Drink with a hint of matcha.

Starbucks Refreshers Are Starbucks Refreshers caffeinated? Yes. Are they caffeinated with coffee? No. Starbucks Refreshers are made with green tea extract and real fruit juice, and they come in all kinds of ~refreshing~ flavors, including Kiwi Starfruit, Dragon Drink, and more.

Crème Frappucinos Starbucks Looking for a sweet treat with none of the caffeine? Starbucks’ lineup of Crème Frappucinos are totally coffee-free, which means you can wind down with a yummy White Chocolate Mocha Frappucino Blended Beverage or Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappucino Blended Beverage at the end of the day without having to deal with the post-caffeine jitters.

Lemonade You can never go wrong with a classic, which is why Starbucks’ Lemonade is the perfect caffeine-free sip for summer (or any time of year, TBH).

Blended Strawberry Lemonade Made with strawberry purée and lemonade blended over ice, Starbucks’ Blended Strawberry Lemonade is a refreshing twist on the nostalgic childhood drink.

Hot Chocolate Speaking of classics, Starbucks’ Hot Chocolate uses four pumps of Mocha Sauce and extra Mocha drizzle to give it that delectable homemade taste.

Caramel Apple Spice Starbucks Everyone’s favorite fall staple, AKA the Caramel Apple Spice, is made with steamed apple juice, cinnamon syrup, whipped cream, and caramel sauce drizzle — and no coffee.

Steamed Apple Juice Get even cozier with a Steamed Apple Juice, which contains freshly steamed 100% apple juice and no concentrate.

Steamers Starbucks Steamers are steamed milk drinks free of any coffee or espresso. If you ever want a smooth, frothy drink but don’t want to deal with the post-caffeine jitters, you can grab yours in a Cinnamon Dolce Crème or Vanilla Crème flavor.

BAYA Energy Starbucks ICYMI, Starbucks launched its own line of energy drinks, called BAYA Energy, in early 2022. The new RTD sip is made with caffeine found naturally in coffee fruit and vitamin C, and comes in three fruity flavors — Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime, and Pineapple Passionfruit.

Before you run out to grab your coffee-free drink of choice, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.