You Can Finally Pre-Order Starbucks At 70 U.S. Airports

By the time you pass security at the airport, you’ve already waited in a handful of lines — check-in, security, the bathroom — and you’re probably not in the mood to wait in another. Thankfully, Starbucks’ new mobile order and pay ahead option at airports lets Starbucks Rewards members skip to the front so you can have one less line to worry about, at least before you have to get in line to board the plane. Here’s what you need to know about how to order ahead from Starbucks at airports before your next flight.

When Starbucks launched its spring menu on March 1, the company also announced that customers looking for a fresh cup of brew at the airport can finally order and pay ahead using the Starbucks app at major airports across the US. After the feature began rolling out in airports in summer 2021, the order ahead option was available at 70 airports in cities like Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle by March 2022, according to a Starbucks spokesperson. Just like ordering ahead at your regular Starbucks cafe, the order ahead option at airports lets you place your order and pay beforehand so you can skip the line and head straight to your terminal. Starbucks Rewards members can use the time-saving option to order ahead before boarding your flight or upon arriving to your destination, which means you can fuel up before you take off or before kicking off your adventure.

There might be no such thing as a stress-free travel day, but you can make the trek through the airport a little bit easier by ordering your trusty cuppa from Starbucks ahead of time. Here’s how it works.

How To Order Ahead From Starbucks At Airports

To place a Starbucks order ahead of time at the airport, you have to be a Starbucks Rewards member and have the Starbucks app downloaded to your device. Once you’ve done that, all you have to do is:

Tap the Order icon on the bottom of the screen. Tap the magnifying glass at the top of the screen to search the name of the airport you want to order from. Tap the name of the airport, then tap it again. Tap “Order Here.” Select the Menu tab in the top-left corner of the screen. Once you’ve found the item(s) you want to order, select “Add to Order.” When you’re finished, tap the check-out bag icon in the bottom-right of the screen. Select “Checkout.”

It’s that simple. And this probably goes without saying, but you don’t want to select the terminals that say “order ahead not available.”

Getting through the airport without coffee is no easy feat, but at least you can plan ahead and treat yourself to coffee from Starbucks afterwards, and you don’t even have to wait in line.

