The Strongest Starbucks Drinks That Will Actually Keep You Awake, Ranked

I am completely unashamed to say that Starbucks one of my favorite places on earth for a multitude of reasons. Aside from the fact that I can literally get whatever my heart desires, it's a haven for deliciously caffeinated beverages — and to be honest, that's all I ever really need for a slightly successful day. If life is getting you down, this list of the strongest Starbucks drinks will most definitely pick you up.

It's pretty hard for me to actually pick my number one favorite Starbucks beverage, because it all depends on what I'm in the mood for. When I'm feeling like getting a little cozy, I'll most likely order a soy latte — and if I'm feeling super active, there's definitely a chance I'll be ordering something with matcha or espresso in it. My order always depends on my mood — and most importantly — how much caffeine I'm looking for.

Since caffeine pretty much fuels my entire day, here are some of the best and most caffeinated Starbucks drinks, according to an actual Starbucks spokesperson. Aside from keeping you wide-eyed and bushy tailed, each of them are guaranteed to be really freaking delicious. You might be surprised by the options.

Nitro Cold Brew Starbucks Everyone loves a classic cup of cold brew, and it's even better when infused with nitrogen. According to Starbucks, adding nitrogen to cold brew gives it a naturally sweeter flavor, in addition to a softer, more velvety texture. Bottom line: The nitrogen is what makes this drink extra delicious. And the best part is that it'll give you the most energy of all, with an impressive 280 milligrams of caffeine. I don't know what your plans are for your coffee break, but mine will definitely include a Nitro Cold Brew; I don't care if it's snowing outside right now, to be quite honest.

Iced Blonde Caffè Americano Starbucks Ah, the new and famous Blonde espresso. It's light, sweet, and you don't realize that it packs a punch until you've already downed a decent amount of it. According to Starbucks, when multiple shots of the Blonde are combined with water, it gets kind of creamy — and with a little added ice, you'll have yourself an Iced Blonde Caffè Americano. With such a sweet and delicious taste and 255 milligrams of caffeine, you won't even realize you're getting a massive buzz. (It's kind of like drinking a margarita, if you know what I mean.)

Iced Latte Macchiato Giphy The Iced Latte Macchiato is a totally new twist on an old favorite. Per Starbucks' website, the refreshing drink is a dangerously tasty combination espresso shots, whole milk, and ice, resulting in a super roasty taste. With 225 milligrams of caffeine, this drink is not only super tasty, but it also packs an icy punch to conquer any rough day at work, math test, or hangover.

Starbucks Double Shot Energy Amazon Labeled as an "energy coffee beverage" the Starbucks Double Shot Energy is a ready-to-drink beverage that you can store in your bag for later. According to the Starbucks website, it comes in several flavors such as vanilla, mocha, coffee, white chocolate, and Mexican mocha. It's enhanced with ginseng, guarana, Vitamin B, flavoring, and, of course, Starbucks coffee, which is the real kicker. It has a hefty 146 milligrams of caffeine to get you through the day, so it should definitely be a top contender for any and all on-the-go energy needs.

Starbucks Plus K-Cups Giphy Imagine that it's a Saturday morning and you're trying to get over the massive hangover acquired from last night's festivities. If your body is craving some of that good old fashioned caffeine without having to leave the house, rejoice, because Starbucks Plus K-Cups have double the caffeine of a regular Starbucks K-Cup. Starbucks Plus K-Cups including a whopping 260 milligrams of caffeine, so they're definitely strong AF. They come in Blonde Roast, Medium Roast, and Dark Roast, and if you haven't already given them a shot, they're pretty hard to beat.