As you're probably already aware, spring is pretty much right around the corner. I am beyond excited to hang out in the park, and most importantly, drink iced coffee without freezing my hands off. The only downside, however, is that Daylight Saving Time is also coming up, which can be kind of a drag... especially when it means losing an hour of sleep. But naturally, caffeine is here to the rescue. The fact that Starbucks just came out with a new drink is a literal blessing from above, and if you're wondering how much caffeine is in Starbucks' Grande Iced Blonde Quad Caffe, you'll be happy to know that it's a lot.

Caffeine always matters, especially when we're talking about losing sleep. Even waking up just 15 minutes earlier than usual puts me in a mood, so I'm sure you can imagine how losing an entire hour will affect my shining personality; it's bound to have me feeling some type of way. Luckily, Starbucks' latest creation, the Grande Iced Blonde Quad Caffe (which also comes hot), has an astonishing 255 milligrams of caffeine, according to the Starbucks website. I'm pretty sure all of us caffeine addicts will be feeling more wide-eyed and bushy tailed than ever after taking a sip. Even Daylight Saving Time can't get us down this year.

To compare this amazing and ungodly amount of caffeine to that of other Grande Starbucks beverages, Starbucks Cappuccino only has 150 milligrams of caffeine, according to the website, as does a Caffe Latte. A Grande Iced Coffee has 165 milligrams of caffeine, and a Coffee Frappuccino has 95 milligrams. If you're really looking to get wired, a Grande Pike Place Roast has 310 milligrams of caffeine — but really, what's the fun in that? The Grande Iced Blonde Quad Caffe is not only a mouthful to say, but it's also deliciously frothy, and the Blonde espresso makes it a little sweeter.

Maybe you haven't already heard what's actually in the Grande Iced Blonde Quad Caffe, in which case, you're in for a treat. The drink consists of several Blonde Espresso shots, which are mixed with water to produce a layer of crema, and it's all added to a hefty handful of ice. Not only is it the perfect little wakeup call, but it also tastes super smooth and subtly sweet. It's already available in Starbucks stores, just in time for Daylight Savings on March 11. I'm already setting up my Starbucks order, as we speak.

If you're down to try out a bunch of different Blonde Espresso-based Starbucks drinks, the possibilities are quite endless. From the Iced Americano, to the Blonde Vanilla Latte, as well as the Blonde Flat White, Blonde Misto, Blonde Cappuccino, and the Blonde Macchiato, you can pretty much add the Blonde to almost anything. The Blonde Espresso is basically a sweeter tasting version of the signature Espresso Roast, so it tends to make drinks a little lighter, and quite honestly more delicious. It also has the same amount of caffeine as the Starbucks' Signature Espresso, so you'll be feeling as alive as ever.

Caffeine is a truly lovely thing, and the fact that Starbucks has blessed us with a new drink in this time of hardship — aka Daylight Saving Time — is incredibly glorious. The fact that the Grande Iced Blonde Quad Caffe has more caffeine than most other Starbies drinks is fantastic news, and it still manages to have a smooth and subtly sweet taste. If you do decide to branch out with the Blonde, though, there are so many amazing options — and TBH, I might have to try every single one of them.