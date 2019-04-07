It's no secret that many people's first move in the morning is to grab a cup of coffee. While many people sip their cup of joe for the caffeine boost alone, I like to consider taste and caffeine levels when I order coffee in the morning (or any time of day, really). That's why I usually grab a vanilla-flavored drink from Starbucks — I like the combination of "wake up call" and "sweet treat." If you happen to be wondering what the strongest Starbucks drinks with vanilla are, you've come to the right place.

Though Starbucks has some seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice in the fall and peppermint in the winter, vanilla flavoring is kept on the menu year-round. Because most drinks at Starbucks are customizable, drinks that regularly don't have vanilla like drip coffees, cold brews, or teas can be adjusted to include a pump or two of the sweet stuff. That's important to know if you're someone who prefers some kind of flavor in your coffee or other hot and iced beverages.

While many drinks can be made with vanilla, not all drinks are created equal in terms of caffeine content and energy kick. Here's a ranking of seven Starbucks drinks with vanilla, based on how much caffeine each has.

1. Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew Giphy If you really need a vanilla-flavored wake-up call, Starbucks' Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew is the drink for you. With a whopping 185 milligrams of caffeine in a grande size, aka 16 fluid ounces, this creamy drink packs almost double the amount of caffeine compared to a standard eight-ounce cup of coffee. With slow steeped Starbucks Cold Brew and house made vanilla sweet cream, you can't go wrong with this option.

2. Starbucks Bottled Cold Brew Vanilla and Fig with Cream Giphy Starbucks' Bottled Cold Brew Vanilla and Fig with Cream is a bottled drink brewed with a premium blend of beans and natural vanilla and fig flavors to enhance the taste of the coffee. This option is perfect if you're on the go and don't have time to wait in line for a drink. With 185 milligrams of caffeine per 11 fluid ounces, it will wake you up and keep you up.

3. Vanilla Latte Giphy This classic drink made with espresso, your choice of milk, and vanilla syrup is perfect hot or iced. A grande size of this sip delivers 150 milligrams of caffeine. If you're looking for an OG pick-me-up, you really can't go wrong with Starbucks' Vanilla Lattes.

4. Iced Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte Giphy Starbucks' Iced Vanilla Bean Coconutmilk Latte will really hit the spot if you're craving something sweet. With vanilla and coconut milk topped with espresso, it packs 150 milligrams of caffeine in a grande size, this cold beverage will fuel even the busiest of mornings.

5. Starbucks Doubleshot Protein Vanilla Giphy This bottled beverage is a two-in-one. The 110 milligrams of caffeine per eight fluid ounces will pack a substantial caffeine punch while the 20 added grams of protein will help keep you satiated. The Starbucks Doubleshot Protein Vanilla will wake you up and stave off hanger — all while tasting good.

6. Starbucks Doubleshot Coffee Smoothie – Vanilla Honey Giphy If you're craving a smoothie-textured drink with all the benefits of coffee, the Starbucks Doubleshot Coffee Smoothie – Vanilla Honey might be the perfect fit for you. With 108 milligrams of caffeine per 10 fluid ounces in this bottled sip, it's is the perfect sweet and caffeinated combo. Plus, you can stock it in your fridge for your at-home caffeine needs.